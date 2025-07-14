Sinkhole opens in London borough leading to disruption from 'large amount of flooding'

14 July 2025, 15:26 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 15:31

A sinkhole filled with water
Thames Water has apologised for disruption caused by a sinkhole near Clapham Common. Picture: Thames Water

By Rebecca Henrys

Thames Water is currently dealing with flooding near Clapham Common after a burst pipe led to a large sinkhole opening in the road.

There is disruption to traffic on Clapham Park Road whilst the water company prepares to fix the burst pipe which has caused a "large amount of flooding."

Thames Water said in a statement: "To keep the public and our team safe, we’ve set up traffic lights while we work in the road. Sorry for the impact this may have on traffic in the area, and any delays to your journey.

"Due to the size of the pipe and it's location this is going to be a difficult repair.

"We’ve now controlled the flow of water from the burst pipe, and a specialist team have carried out investigations to confirm the road surface is safe for us to continue with the repair.

"As soon as we confirm this we'll then dig down to the damaged section of pipe and decide how best to fix it."

A road covered in water
A burst pipe has caused a "large amount of flooding" on Clapham Park Road. Picture: Thames Water

