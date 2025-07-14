Thames Water becomes latest firm to announce hosepipe ban after heatwaves

By Asher McShane

Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban will begin next Tuesday for customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire.

The water company said the measure will be brought in after the Environment Agency placed its area into the "prolonged dry weather category".

The ban will begin on July 22 for customer in all OX postcodes, all GL postcodes, all SN postcodes as well as customers in RG4, RG8 and RG9 postcodes.

The Met Office has warned the UK is breaking heat and rainfall records increasingly frequently as the climate warms up.

The latest state of the UK climate report, published in the Royal Meteorological Society's International Journal of Climatology, shows the impact of human-caused global warming on the UK's weather, seas, people and wildlife.

From earlier spring events in nature to record warm periods in 2024, which have already been beaten again this year, Met Office experts say the UK's climate is "notably different" from just a few decades ago.

The report details the climate in 2024, and over the longer term, highlighting how the UK has warmed at a rate of about 0.25C a decade and is now about 1.24C warmer than from 1961 to 1990.

For the first time, the report also found UK sea levels to be rising faster than the global average.

The report said that the last three years have been in the top five warmest on record for the UK.

Last year was the fourth warmest in records dating back to 1884, while the year had the warmest May and warmest spring on record - already beaten by 2025's record hot spring.

But Mike Kendon, Met Office climate scientist and lead author of the report, said: "It's the extremes of temperature and rainfall that is changing the most, and that's of profound concern, and that's going to continue in the future."

The hottest summer days have warmed about twice as much as average summer days have in the past decade in some parts of the UK, according to new analysis in the report.

And as the UK's climate warms, it is also getting wetter, with extremes of rainfall, floods and storms in 2024, as in recent years.

England and Wales had the wettest winter from October 2023 to March 2024 on record in more than 250 years, as floods hit Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, the West Midlands and eastern Scotland.

But while red warnings were issued for storm Isha in January and storm Darragh in December, observations do not currently suggest the UK is becoming stormier or windier.

Overall, however, the country's weather is changing because of rising greenhouse gases pushing up global temperature, Mr Kendon said, with records being broken "very frequently".

"Every year that goes by is another upward step on the warming trajectory our climate is on," he said.

"Observations show that our climate in the UK is now notably different to what it was just a few decades ago."

The report also said tide gauge records since the 1900s show sea level rise around the UK is speeding up, with two-thirds of the rise of that time taking place in just the last three decades.

Dr Svetlana Jevrejeva, from the National Oceanography Centre, said the UK's coasts would start to see more events where rising sea levels combined with high tides would lead to coastal inundation, even without storms.

"This extra sea level rise contribution is leading to an increase in the frequency of extreme sea levels and an intensification of coastal hazards," she said.