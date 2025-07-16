Council to reinstate 'draconian' fines for swearing amid anti-social behaviour problems

People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A Labour-run council is discussing plans that will allow police officers to fine people up to £100 for swearing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thanet District Council has said it intends to reinstate the ban on swearing in public to help Kent Police manage anti-social behaviour in the Margate, Broadstairs and Ramsgate areas.

A similar public space protection order (PSPO) was proposed last summer that prohibited people "from using foul or abusive language" that can be heard by others in a public place and may cause "alarm or distress to any other person."

It was criticised at the time for being a 'draconian' measure that was left open to abuse and was met with threats of a legal challenge.

Council papers for an overview and scrutiny committee meeting held on Tuesday state that: "Antisocial behaviour is an issue in the Ramsgate, Margate, Westgate and Broadstairs areas.

People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in Margate, Kent. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Council branded 'draconian' over rules allowing enforcement officers to fine beach-goers £100 for swearing

"It is an ongoing issue and the implementation of a PSPO is one of the ways in which it can be tackled. There is clear evidence supporting the proposed restrictions in the areas identified."

Ch Insp Ian Swallow, of Kent Police, said in a letter to the council: "I can confirm that Kent Police support the implementation of a PSPO for the Thanet district and agree with the proposed prohibitions and requirements.

"[It] is a necessary measure to reduce crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour in the Thanet district, and to provide officers and staff suitable powers to deal with such behaviour."

Those consulted regarding the plans showed overwhelming support for implementing the PSPO, but there were some concerns expressed, which included it being used against peaceful protestors, it's too open for interpretation, and what's offensive is entirely subjective.

The council sought to reassure those with concerns by explaining that there are protections within the order to prevent its misuse.

Anybody found in breach of the order would be able to use the 'reasonable excuse' defence and that it cannot interfere with the Human Rights Act which gives people the right to freedom of expression and assembly.