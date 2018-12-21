The Man Who Missed The Lockerbie Flight By A Matter Of Minutes

21 December 2018, 15:17

It’s 30 years since the deadly Lockerbie bombing. Jaswant Basuta missed the flight by a matter of minutes and became the first suspect shortly after. This is his incredible story.

On the 21st of December 1988, Pan Am flight 103 - en route from Heathrow to New York - blew up over the Scottish town.

The bombing killed 270 people - and Mr Basuta would have been on the deadly flight, if he’d not stuck around for a drink with a relative.

- Lockerbie victims remembered - 30 years on from the terror attack that killed 270 people

His luggage was loaded onto the flight - but when he arrived at the gate it was too late for him to board.

Shortly after the explosion, he instantly became a prime suspect and was arrested by police.

Mr Basuta has now shared his incredible story with LBC.

Watch it above.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Group of migrants found in Thames cargo ship, Sky sources say

25 mins ago

Mum's 'heartbreaking' night at Gatwick amid drone chaos

3 hours ago

Business investment falls again amid Brexit uncertainty

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Manhunt after one shot dead in central Vienna

3 hours ago

Christmas card from Mars: Astronomers snap images of giant 82km-wide ice-filled crater

6 hours ago

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Japan on new charges

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Theresa May making her statement outside Downing Street

Theresa May's No Confidence Vote: What Happens Now?

9 days ago

Referendum polling card on leaving the European Union

LBC's Brexit Explainers: Everything You Need To Know About Brexit

11 days ago

Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons

Brexit Vote: All Theresa May's Options Explained

11 days ago