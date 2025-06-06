The UK’s 10 biggest EuroMillions wins - as a record £208 million is up for grabs tonight

6 June 2025, 07:53 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 08:40

Adrian and Gillian Bayford
Adrian and Gillian Bayford after they won £148.6 million. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A single EuroMillions ticket-holder could become the UK’s biggest-ever lottery winner on Friday June 6.

The jackpot is an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws – and what some of the winners did with their fortunes.

1. Anonymous, £195,707,000

A UK ticket-holder scooped a EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.

2. Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, scooped a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

At the time, Joe was a communications sales engineer, and Jess ran a hairdressing salon with her sister.

Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won
Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won £184,262,899.10 . Picture: Alamy

3. Anonymous, £177,033,699.20

A UK ticket-holder became the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time after receiving a £177 million jackpot.

The single-ticket holder, who chose to remain anonymous, came forward to claim the EuroMillions jackpot after the draw on November 26 2024.

The winner became immediately wealthier than popstar Dua Lipa, who is worth an estimated £104 million, and Michael Buble, worth around £63 million.

4. Anonymous, £171,815,297.80

A UK ticket-holder scooped £171,815,297.80 in the September 23 2022 draw – at the time the country’s third biggest National Lottery win.

5. Anonymous, £170,221,000

The fifth biggest winner of the National Lottery to date scooped £170 million in 2019 after matching all the numbers in a Must Be Won draw on October 8.

6. Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, North Ayrshire, bagged their historic winnings on July 12 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.

Colin used £2.5 million of his fortune to invest in his beloved Partick Thistle Football Club, which led to one of the stands at the stadium being named after him.

He later acquired a 55% shareholding in the club, which was to be passed into the hands of the local community upon his death. He died in December 2019, aged 71.

The couple also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. They divorced in the same year of Colin’s death.

Colin Weir (L) and his wife Chris pose for pictures during a photocall
Colin Weir (L) and his wife Chris pose for pictures during a photocall. Picture: Getty

7. Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Adrian and Gillian won 190 million euros in a EuroMillions draw on August 10, 2012, which came to just over £148 million.

The couple bought a Grade II-listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with cinema and billiards room, but it was sold in 2021, some years after the pair divorced.

EuroMillions winners Adrian and Gillian Bayford
EuroMillions winners Adrian and Gillian Bayford. Picture: Alamy

8. Anonymous, £123,458,008

The seventh biggest National Lottery winner won a Superdraw rollover jackpot on June 11 2019, and decided not to go public with their success.

9. Anonymous, £122,550,350

After nine rollovers, one lucky anonymous ticket-holder bagged more than £122 million in April 2021.

10. Anonymous, £121,328,187

Another of the UK’s top 10 lottery winners found their fortune through a Superdraw jackpot rollover, this time in April 2018.

