Drag star The Vivienne died from cardiac arrest caused by taking ketamine, family say

By Asher McShane

Drag star The Vivienne died from a cardiac arrest caused by taking ketamine, their family has said.

James Lee Williams was found dead aged 32 at their Cheshire home in January.

The star’s sister Chanel Williams paid tribute to him and warned that ketamine is an ‘extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK.’

In an appearance on RuPaul’s drag race, the Vivienne openly discussed seeking help for ketamine addiction.

Ms Williams said: “"If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction then something positive will come from this complete tragedy."

The performer’s manager and friend Simon Jones confirmed to Attitude magazine that they had passed away “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”

The Vivienne poses at the 2022 Rupaul DragCon. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jones added: “I hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body. Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

Donna Chaves, a spokesperson for Adferiad, which runs a specialist detox and rehabilitation centre, also warned about the increase in people taking ketamine.

“We are incredibly grateful to James’s family for choosing to support and work with us on this campaign. Their decision to speak out will help raise vital awareness of the impact substance use can have.

“We are seeing a worrying rise in the number of people using ketamine, often unaware of the serious risks it poses to their physical and mental health. Addiction can affect anyone, and too many people suffer in silence due to stigma and lack of understanding. By opening conversations and challenging misconceptions, we can help prevent further tragedies and support those in need to find hope and recovery.”

Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and came third in the 2023 edition of ITV's Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End last year.

The Vivienne was honoured with a posthumous icon award at the inaugural Metro Pride Awards.

Their funeral was held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, in January.