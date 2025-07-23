Third person dies in Northern Ireland shooting as police confirm all victims from same household

23 July 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 15:58

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident
The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident. Picture: Oliver McVeigh /PA Wire

By Henry Moore

A third person has died after a shooting in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police have cordoned off the scene in Maguiresbridge, a village about 75 miles southwest of Belfast.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Drummeer Road at 8.21 AM on Wednesday, including police, paramedics and an air ambulance

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen expressed her deep shock at the incident, saying: "Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time.”

"I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation,” the Sinn Fein representative said.

"Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

"I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."

Read more: Essex Police 'have questions to answer' after pro-migrant protesters 'guided to Epping hotel', says migration minister

Read more: 'There won’t ever be another like him': Tributes pour in to Ozzy Osbourne as star dies two weeks after final show

Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said: “Earlier this morning, Wednesday 23 July, police received the report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area. Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

“A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious.

“All four had sustained gunshot wounds, and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household."

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “heartbroken” at the news of the shooting.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community,” she wrote online.

"I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another though this incredibly difficult time.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene after receiving a 999 call reporting the shooting.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Air Ambulance and another to South West Acute Hospital by Ambulance," they said.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine described a truly shocking incident which has "stunned the entire community".

"The area of Maguiresbridge where this has happened is a rural, quiet area and everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning," she said.

"My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.

"This morning I was speaking to police dealing with the incident. I paid tribute to the emergency services at the scene. I also appeal for privacy to allow the PSNI to carry out their investigations."

Latest News

See more Latest News

HMRC has issued an alert urging taxpayers to check if they’re owed money, as 1 million people haven’t claimed the money they’re owed.

Are you owed money? HMRC issues warning to 1 million UK taxpayers that haven’t claimed their tax refund
A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

10 people have been arrested following anti-migration protests in Epping

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest
John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

BBC to air unseen series of MasterChef with sacked Gregg Wallace and John Torode

Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present.

Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

World News

See more World News

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp

Further 10 people die of malnutrition in Gaza as aid agencies warn of mass starvation

39 mins ago

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs

2 hours ago

A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News