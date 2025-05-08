'This isn’t just history': Starmer links VE Day to Ukraine fight for freedom as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The conflict in Ukraine shows the Second World War is not “just history”, the Prime Minister has said as Britain celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Thursday marks 80 years since the formal surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of the war in Europe, although the war against Japan would continue until August 15 1945.

Celebrations have been ongoing since Monday, when Ukrainian troops joined British soldiers in a parade through central London.

Speaking to the We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast in 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer said the day was “a hugely important part of our history, of which we should be extremely proud as a country”.

He said: “I’ve got children who live in peace and in a democracy as a result of other people, which is incredible.

“And then, you know, the reminder with the Ukrainian contingent in the procession, that the idea that this was all just history and it doesn’t matter now somehow is completely wrong.

“Those values of freedom and democracy matter today.”

Adding that he felt a “personal responsibility” for maintaining the peace that Europe has largely enjoyed since 1945, he said he was determined to ensure the Nato alliance – “the cornerstone of that peace” – continued “for decades to come”.

He went on to say his work with French president Emmanuel Macron to create a “coalition of the willing” showed Britain could “step up as a country” as it did 80 years ago.

Britain and France have been at the forefront of the coalition and planning for a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine should a ceasefire be agreed between Kyiv and Moscow.

Sir Keir said: “If you’re really going to make a difference, you have to go at the speed of those that want to go furthest.

“When you’ve got a group, or a coalition of any sort, the temptation is always to go at the speed of the country that wants to move most slowly or is more cautious for different reasons.

“I think what we’ve done with the Coalition of the Willing is to break through that and say, no, if we go at the pace of the sort of most reluctant or most cautious member, then we’re going to be going very slowly and not very far.”