'This isn’t just history': Starmer links VE Day to Ukraine fight for freedom as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

8 May 2025, 02:08

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The conflict in Ukraine shows the Second World War is not “just history”, the Prime Minister has said as Britain celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thursday marks 80 years since the formal surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of the war in Europe, although the war against Japan would continue until August 15 1945.

Celebrations have been ongoing since Monday, when Ukrainian troops joined British soldiers in a parade through central London.

Speaking to the We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast in 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer said the day was “a hugely important part of our history, of which we should be extremely proud as a country”.

He said: “I’ve got children who live in peace and in a democracy as a result of other people, which is incredible.

“And then, you know, the reminder with the Ukrainian contingent in the procession, that the idea that this was all just history and it doesn’t matter now somehow is completely wrong.

“Those values of freedom and democracy matter today.”

Adding that he felt a “personal responsibility” for maintaining the peace that Europe has largely enjoyed since 1945, he said he was determined to ensure the Nato alliance – “the cornerstone of that peace” – continued “for decades to come”.

Read more: 'This is a national effort': Keir Starmer channels WWII spirit to justify defence spending surge

Read more: JD Vance says Russia 'asking for too much' in Ukraine peace deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting. Picture: Getty

He went on to say his work with French president Emmanuel Macron to create a “coalition of the willing” showed Britain could “step up as a country” as it did 80 years ago.

Britain and France have been at the forefront of the coalition and planning for a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine should a ceasefire be agreed between Kyiv and Moscow.

Sir Keir said: “If you’re really going to make a difference, you have to go at the speed of those that want to go furthest.

“When you’ve got a group, or a coalition of any sort, the temptation is always to go at the speed of the country that wants to move most slowly or is more cautious for different reasons.

“I think what we’ve done with the Coalition of the Willing is to break through that and say, no, if we go at the pace of the sort of most reluctant or most cautious member, then we’re going to be going very slowly and not very far.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pupils at Williamwood High School sit prelim exams in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pupils in poorest UK areas being ‘locked out’ of key A-Level subjects due to teacher shortage, charity says
Home Office Designates Altrincham Hotel As Temporary Housing For Asylum Seekers

Cost of asylum hotels has 'tripled to £4 million a day' as EU rejects UK's call for help in combatting small boat traffickers
Glenrothes in Scotland has been identified by a property website as Britain's most popular affordable town for families.

Glenrothes tops list as most affordable and popular locations for homes in Britain revealed
Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

British Steel begins recruitment drive for first time since Government rescue as it prepares to ramp up production
PSG v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League

Arsenal knocked out of Champions League after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in semi-final

The popular animal enthusiast weighed in on the viral debate

'I can't believe I'm answering this': Steve Irwin's son weighs in on 'ridiculous' '100 men vs Gorilla' viral debate

World News

See more World News

Germany's new government plans to station more police at the border to curb illegal migration and even turn away some of the asylum seekers trying to enter Europe's biggest economy.

New German government to station more police at border and turn away asylum seekers in anti-migration drive

3 hours ago

Former Memphis police officers cleared of murdering motorist Tyre Nichols in beating death in the US

Former Memphis police officers cleared of murdering motorist Tyre Nichols in beating death in the US

5 hours ago

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa poses upon his arrival for a meeting with French president at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 7, 2025.

Syrian President says mediated talks with Israel ‘ongoing’ as Tel Aviv continues attacks on Syria

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News