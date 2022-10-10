Thousands evacuated from Hammersmith Apollo following security threat during Iranian singer's gig

By Lottie McGrath

The Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith was evacuated on Sunday night following an anonymous security threat during a concert by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shortly after 8pm, police received an anonymous phone call alleging a security threat at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Police contacted staff at the west London venue and the decision was made to evacuate the thousands of concert goers from the venue as a precaution.

In a statement the Met Police said: "There was nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine, but officers attended the venue to speak to security staff and determine whether they were aware of anything suspicious or otherwise of concern.

"Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution."

No suspicious items were found at the venue. The Met reported that officers remained at the scene to "facilitate the safe departure of those who were in attendance at the venue."

Mr Eghbali, 71, is a well-known Iranian 'myth' singer, known for his recent protest songs against the Iranian government. This was his first London stage appearance in seven years.

Following the evacuation, videos circulated on social media showing concert goers chanting protest against the Iranian government outside the Hammersmith Apollo.