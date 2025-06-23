Thousands raised after family die in motorway crash - daughter, 8, is only survivor

Father Andy Moore, mother Swala Harding, and their 14-year-old son Sebastian died in a tragic car crash last month. Picture: GoFundMe

More than £14,000 has already been raised to support the recovery of an eight-year-old girl who is the only survivor of a car crash that killed her family.

Father Andy Moore, mother Swala Harding, and their 14-year-old son Sebastian died in a tragic single-vehicle crash on the M5 motorway last month. The crash occurred on Friday, May 30, between Junction 14 and Michaelwood Services.

The family were travelling home from a holiday in Cornwall with their daughter, 8, who survived the crash with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up by a close family friend says the girl is "doing well" but that it will "undoubtedly be a long and hard road back to full health, both physically and mentally."

The fundraiser appeals for support to help the girl, now an orphan, "adapt to her new future" and contribute to the costs of her family's funerals.

Tributes have been paid to Sebastian, who was a rugby player, by two of his former clubs.

A GoFundMe has been raised to support the 8-year-old girl left behind after the crash
A GoFundMe has been raised to support the 8-year-old girl left behind after the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

The club statement on behalf of Chesterfield Panthers read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of three much-loved members of our Panthers family — Seb Moore, his father Andy Moore, and Seb’s mum Swala Harling."

"Seb joined Chesterfield Panthers RUFC at the start of this season, becoming part of our Under 15s squad."

"While he had spent much of his rugby journey with Tupton Rugby Union Football Club, Seb and Andy became part of our club like they had always been with us — respected by teammates, coaches and parents alike."

They said Sebastian was a "kind, calm and friendly young man, always willing to listen, always with a smile, and always giving his best for the team."

The club also paid tribute to Sebastian's mother and father.

They praised Andy's "warm, supportive presence on the sidelines", calling him a "lovely man and a true gentleman".

They said: "Swala’s passing is equally heartbreaking. Though not as closely involved at the club, it is clear how much love and warmth she brought to her family, and how deeply missed she will be by those who knew her."

"Our thoughts and love go out to their family and friends during this incredibly painful time — especially to Seb’s younger sister, just eight years old, who survived the accident and is now beginning her journey toward recovery."

"She has already shown remarkable strength and resilience, and we will continue to hold her in our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead."

A Facebook group for Tupton Rugby Club shared a tribute along with a link to the fundraiser.

Emma Kirk wrote: "We at Tupton Rugby Club were devastated to hear about the tragic accident that resulted in the loss of two of our dear parents, Andy and Swala, and their son Seb, who was a player within our minis and junior sections of the club."

"They have left behind a beloved 8-year-old daughter, and we are asking for your support by donating to the GoFundMe page that will help support this little girl on her road to recovery."

