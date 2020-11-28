Three arrested as anti-lockdown protesters descend on London

Anti-lockdown protesters have descended on London. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Three people have so far been arrested in central London as anti-lockdown protesters descend on the capital.

Police have perviously urged people not to attend the mass gathering, as the rest of the country edges closer to the end of the second national lockdown,

The Met said it was aware of the protest in advance and organisers have been looking to hire coaches to help people travel to it from other parts of the country.

Police faced booing from demonstrators and chants of "shame on you" as they intervened in the anti-lockdown protest.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on Regent Street as officers attempted to handcuff people on the ground in the middle of the road.

Crowds continue to protest and gather in the vicinity of Oxford Circus and Regent Street, a number of police officers are on scene.



We are urging people to leave the area and go home. If not, you may face arrest or enforcement action. — Met Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 28, 2020

A police spokesman could not say what the protest is for, but said officers will be monitoring coaches travelling into the capital.

A protest is not a permitted exemption to the prohibition on gatherings under current coronavirus regulations in England and those who attend risk enforcement action by officers, the spokesman warned.

The grassroots group Save Our Rights UK, which says it is working for democracy, is planning a protest on Saturday called Unite For Freedom - Time For Action, according to its website.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, the policing commander for this weekend, said: "Our city is in a critical fight against Covid-19 and we cannot allow gatherings to jeopardise the progress and sacrifices our communities have made in fighting this virus.

"That is why we will be taking action in relation to prohibited gatherings on the streets of London, including those related to protest across the capital this weekend.

"Our top priority is public safety and that is why we cannot allow individuals to break the law and put their health, and the health of their friends, family and the wider community, at risk. If you are planning on attending a gathering, I would urge you to reconsider and stay at home."

This story will be updated.