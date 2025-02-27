Three arrested after girl, 9, shot and left ‘unable to speak or move’ after going out for ice cream with family

27 February 2025, 14:21

The shooting took place in Dalston last year.
The shooting took place in Dalston last year. Picture: Met Police, Alamy

By Henry Moore

Three men have been arrested over a shooting which left a nine-year-old girl with life-changing injuries.

The girl had been out for ice cream with her family in Dalston, east London, on May 29 last year when she was critically injured in the incident.

The three men, aged 36, 35 and 28, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

They have been released on bail.

Scotland Yard confirmed the girl's family has been informed of the arrests and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
Scotland Yard confirmed the girl's family has been informed of the arrests and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Picture: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dalloway, who is leading the investigation, said: "A little girl's life was traumatically changed on the evening of Wednesday 29 May. The dangerous individual responsible for those life-changing injuries remains on our streets, and people out there know who pulled the trigger.

"This investigation is not slowing down. We need to hear from those who have information about the identity of an individual seen on a motorcycle in Kingsland High Street at the time of this offence, or if anyone has seen the same model of Ducati Monster.

"We recognise people may be apprehensive about sharing information but it is imperative they do so. They do not need to speak directly to the police.

Three other men were injured in the incident.

Anyone has with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact police via 101, quoting 8082/29May.

