Three Belgian soldiers injured in training exercise in Scotland

13 May 2025, 02:39

ROMANIA NATO DACIA SPRING EXERCICE
Three Belgian soldiers have been injured in a training exercise in Scotland. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Three Belgian soldiers have been injured in a training exercise in Scotland, Belgium’s prime minister said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Belgium’s defence ministry said two of the soldiers were in a stable condition, with one expected to undergo surgery in Scotland before returning to Belgium.

The third was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has been discharged.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Bart De Wever offered his condolences to the injured soldiers and their families.

“I have received the sad news that three soldiers from the Third Parachute Battalion were injured during an exercise in Scotland,” he wrote.

“I wish the injured a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with their loved ones.”

Belgium’s defence ministry said approximately 10 other soldiers suffered hearing damage during the incident.

A spokesman told the BBC: “The incident took place during a planned training exercise. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.

“The families of the injured personnel have been informed.”

