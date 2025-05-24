Three boys and one woman die in London house fire as man arrested at scene

The front of the house was almost completely burnt out.
The front of the house was almost completely burnt out. Picture: LBC/Helen Hoddinott

By Jacob Paul

Three boys and a woman have died in a fire at a house in Brent, west London, with a further two people taken to hospital.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade at the fire in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, at 01:22 on Saturday morning.

Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

A 43-year-old woman and three boys, aged 15, eight and four, all reportedly died at the scene.

Their next-of-kin have been informed.

A further two people have been taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the Met has said.

A 43-year-old woman and three boys, aged 15, eight and four, all reportedly died at the scene. Picture: LBC/Helen Hoddinott
Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene. Picture: LBC/Helen Hoddinott

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met's local policing team in north-west London, said:"This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"Officers arrested a man at the scene and we continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire. Emergency services will remain in Tillett Close throughout the day as these enquiries take place."

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Keeley Foster said described the incident as "extremely tragic", adding that "the thoughts of everyone across the Brigade are with those impacted by this incident."

She added: “Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a well-developed fire, involving two adjoining properties. Crews immediately set to work carrying out firefighting operations in order to bring the incident under control.

Four people have died in a fire at Tillett Close, Stonebridge, west London. Picture: Google maps

“Sadly, a woman and three children have died as a result of this fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus were able to rescue the woman and one of the children from the second floor, but they were later declared deceased at the scene. A further two children were discovered to have died in the fire, as crews carried out a search of the properties involved.

“Our specialist Fire Investigation Unit are working closely with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service to now determine the cause of this fire.

“We are working closely with our partners to support the community at this very sad time.”

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt issued "condolences, thoughts, and prayers" in a statement.

He said: "Last night London Fire Brigade responded to a house fire on Tillett Close in Stonebridge, which tragically claimed the lives of four people.

"Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this horrific incident.

"The council has set up a rest centre nearby and a dedicated team has been looking after families who needed to be evacuated. We will continue to support those affected.

"We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigations into the cause of the fire, and will continue to offer them our full support and assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

