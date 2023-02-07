Breaking News

Three British nationals missing after Turkey earthquake kills 5,000 people, foreign secretary James Cleverly confirms

7 February 2023, 12:58 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 13:47

Three British nationals missing after Turkey earthquake kills 5,000 people
Three British nationals missing after Turkey earthquake kills 5,000 people. Picture: Getty

By Harvey Lindsay

Three British nationals are missing following the huge earthquake which struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: "We know that three British nationals are missing and the Foreign Office's Crisis Response Hub is working to support the at least 35 British nationals who have been directly affected by these earthquakes.

"We assess that the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low."

Emergency services have been working in temperatures of -4 searching for survivors of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning.

So far, at least 5,100 people have died across both countries, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) claiming figures could reach as high as 20,000 by the end of the week.

Three British nationals are missing following the huge earthquake which struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria
Three British nationals are missing following the huge earthquake which struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria. Picture: Getty

Read more: British rescuers join race to save trapped survivors of Turkey earthquake amid fears death toll could top 10,000

Read more: Earthquake death toll passes 5,000 as rescue efforts go on in Turkey and Syria

Mr Cleverly told MP's the Turkish government has requested international aid "on a scale that matches the enormity of the situation that they are facing".

He said: "Across the region inhabited by more than 12 million people, more than 6,000 buildings have collapsed. Electricity and gas infrastructure has been severely damaged.

So far, at least 5,100 people have died across Turkey and Syria
So far, at least 5,100 people have died across Turkey and Syria. Picture: Getty

"Many of the 3.5 million Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey reside in the affected provinces. Turkey's outstanding disaster relief response capability has been severely tested by the sheer scale of this catastrophe.

"The Turkish government has declared a state of emergency and they are requesting international assistance on a scale that matches the enormity of the situation that they are facing.

"Turkey will lead the disaster relief response in the areas of Syria where it has the presence."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Pattison and her family alongside police car outside college

Epsom College deaths: Who were headteacher Emma Pattison, husband George and daughter Lettie?
Breaking News

Father of disabled girl who died after becoming morbidly obese guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence
Constance Marten, her newborn baby and partner Mark Gordon travelled to South London on January 7

Mum of aristocrat missing with newborn baby and sex offender boyfriend pledges to stand by daughter in new open letter
Britons will begin to see their energy bills falls this summer, two leading economic analysts have announced

Energy bills to fall for UK households this summer, analysts announce

The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning.

Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and assault

Carrick was handed 36 life sentences at Southwark Crown Court

Rapist cop David Carrick handed 36 life sentences as judge describes 'trail of devastation' suffered by his 12 victims

World News

See more World News

Pervez Musharraf funeral

Thousands attend funeral of former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf

32 mins ago

Rescuers look for survivors

Search teams and emergency aid arrive as earthquake death toll passes 5,000

42 mins ago

Joe Biden in Congress

Joe Biden expected to emphasise reassurance in State of the Union address

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

1 month ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

2 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

3 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit