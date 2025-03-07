Breaking News

Three Bulgarians convicted of being part of 'one of largest' Russian spy rings ever found in UK

7 March 2025, 14:57 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 15:06

Katrin Ivanova (left to right), Tihomir Ivanchev and Vanya Gaberova were found guilty of conspiracy to spy
Katrin Ivanova (left to right), Tihomir Ivanchev and Vanya Gaberova were found guilty of conspiracy to spy. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Conroy

Three Bulgarian nationals have been found guilty for their involvement in one of the "largest and most complex" Russian spy operations to be uncovered on UK soil.

Bulgarians Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were found guilty at the Old Bailey of spying on an "industrial scale", putting lives and national security at risk.

They engaged in a series of surveillance and intelligence operations over three years on people targeted by Russia, including investigative journalists and a US military base in Germany.

Their plans were laid out in thousands of messages exchanged between the cell's leaders that were recovered by police.
The messages included plots to kidnap and kill some of the group's targets as well as plans to ensnare them in so-called honeytraps.

A jury deliberated for more than 32 hours to find Ivanova, of Harrow, Gaberova, of Euston, and Ivanchev, of Acton, guilty on Friday of plotting to spy for an enemy state.

Ivanova was also convicted of having a stash of false identity documents "with improper intention", which Roussev and Dzhambazov admitted along with the spy plot.

Sentencing was adjourned until May 7 to May 12.

