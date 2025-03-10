Three found dead as police issue urgent warning over 'dangerous' batch of 'contaminated drugs'

10 March 2025, 09:16

Central drive Blackpool, UK.
Central drive Blackpool, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The police have issued an urgent warning after two men and one woman were found dead in Blackpool.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police have launched a major investigation after finding three dead in Blackpool.

The deaths of the two men and woman are believed to be linked to drug use, as police urge local drug users to "seek immediate medical attention" if they notice any different symptoms.

Lancashire police arrested a male Blackpool resident, 31, on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, who was bailed pending further enquiries.

"Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell. There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe," a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

Read More: Boy, 16, shot dead near Tube station in south London named

Read More: Family of murdered Bristol teenager slams YouTube and Snapchat over ‘torture’ of online rap videos

"Lancashire Constabulary takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county. We would urge people who have information about illegal drug related activity to come forward and contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simon Fisher Becker attends the 2013 Rhode Island Comic Con at Rhode Island Convention Center

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor dies aged 63

Police crime scene tape UK

One person airlifted to hospital after car 'lands on pedestrian' - with multiple casualties reported
The model is made up of around 15,000 Lego bricks

HS2 spends £20,000 on west London train station built with Lego

Jeremy Indika educates young people about sexual abuse

Online world is ‘free-for-all’ for offenders, sexual abuse survivor says

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

World News

See more World News

Two British diplomats have been expelled from Moscow

Putin expels two British diplomats from Russia accusing them of ‘spying’

1 hour ago

Mr Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in post until his successor is sworn in.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney send strong message to Trump after becoming Canadian prime minister

10 hours ago

Residents walk past rubble and damaged buildings in a devastated area in Gaza on March 8, 2025.

Israel cuts off electricity supply to Gaza affecting drinking water, one week after blockading all humanitarian aid

18 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News