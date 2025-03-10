Three found dead as police issue urgent warning over 'dangerous' batch of 'contaminated drugs'

Central drive Blackpool, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The police have issued an urgent warning after two men and one woman were found dead in Blackpool.

Police have launched a major investigation after finding three dead in Blackpool.

The deaths of the two men and woman are believed to be linked to drug use, as police urge local drug users to "seek immediate medical attention" if they notice any different symptoms.

Lancashire police arrested a male Blackpool resident, 31, on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, who was bailed pending further enquiries.

"Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell. There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe," a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

"Lancashire Constabulary takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county. We would urge people who have information about illegal drug related activity to come forward and contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."