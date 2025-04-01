Mercedes driver and two passengers killed after car hits bus in fireball crash in west London

The car crashed into a bus opposite Feltham Young Offenders institution. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Three people have died and three people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Heathrow Airport.

A Mercedes ploughed into the single-decker bus outside Feltham Young Offenders Institution just after midnight.

The H26 bus was heading towards Hatton Cross at the time of the incident.

A driver and two passengers in the Mercedes are understood to have died.

The bus driver was taken to hospital.

Local Alan McCandless, 70, told Metro: “They speed over the bridge I have lived here 25 years there are accidents there and deaths. There are always flowers there for the dead.

“What a shame it’s heartbreaking. There were police everywhere overnight.

“Specialist accident investigators are on the scene. “

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 23:55 yesterday (31 March) to reports of a road traffic collision on Bedfont Road, Feltham," they said in a statement.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.

"Our crews treated six people. Sadly, three people were declared dead at the scene. We took the other three patients to hospital."

LFB Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: "The thoughts of everyone within the Brigade are with the families impacted by this tragic incident.

"I'd like to thank our crews and emergency service colleagues for the determination and dedication they showed when responding to this difficult situation.

"The Brigade will speak with our firefighters that attended and offer support through our counselling and trauma services where required."

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.

Roads in the area will remain closed while the police investigation continues.

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 8411.

Transport for London has been approached for comment.