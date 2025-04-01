Mercedes driver and two passengers killed after car hits bus in fireball crash in west London

1 April 2025, 10:43 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 11:14

The car crashed into a bus opposite Feltham Young Offenders institution
The car crashed into a bus opposite Feltham Young Offenders institution. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Three people have died and three people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Heathrow Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Mercedes ploughed into the single-decker bus outside Feltham Young Offenders Institution just after midnight. 

The H26 bus was heading towards Hatton Cross at the time of the incident.

A driver and two passengers in the Mercedes are understood to have died.

The bus driver was taken to hospital.

Read more: Kemi Badenoch reveals she’s not seen Adolescence and policy shouldn’t be 'created off the back of fiction'

Read more: Birmingham declares major incident over bin strikes as 17,000 tonnes of rubbish piles up and rats run riot

Horrific accident which led to a fire on the bus opposite HMP Feltham young offenders institution

Posted by Mizan Rahman on Monday, March 31, 2025

Local Alan McCandless, 70, told Metro: “They speed over the bridge I have lived here 25 years there are accidents there and deaths. There are always flowers there for the dead. 

“What a shame it’s heartbreaking. There were police everywhere overnight.

“Specialist accident investigators are on the scene. “

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 23:55 yesterday (31 March) to reports of a road traffic collision on Bedfont Road, Feltham," they said in a statement.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.

"Our crews treated six people. Sadly, three people were declared dead at the scene. We took the other three patients to hospital."

LFB Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: "The thoughts of everyone within the Brigade are with the families impacted by this tragic incident.

"I'd like to thank our crews and emergency service colleagues for the determination and dedication they showed when responding to this difficult situation.

"The Brigade will speak with our firefighters that attended and offer support through our counselling and trauma services where required."

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.

Roads in the area will remain closed while the police investigation continues.

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 8411.

Transport for London has been approached for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Person handling house bills and receipt with calculator

Why are bills going up so much? Reasons behind council tax and energy bill price surge

Energy price cap increase

Households urged to seek fixed energy deals as latest price cap hike takes effect

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan to star in new collection of Beatles biopics

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy who were found dead at home in February

Gene Hackman and wife's autopsy records can be released but judge blocks some documents after family plea
Street sign giving directions to Parliament Street and Whitehall in London.

Only third of civil servants can fit in government offices amid ballooning Whitehall staff and 'work from home culture'
A fight broke out following the comedy show

Fight breaks out at comedy gig after audience members 'get angry with persistent heckler'

World News

See more World News

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible

Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

1 hour ago

An eruption has started just north of the protective barrier near Grindavík

Tourists and residents evacuated near popular hotspot in Iceland following volcanic eruption

3 hours ago

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News