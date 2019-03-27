Thug Threatens Man With Eight-Inch Knife In Starbucks Car Park

27 March 2019, 14:57

Shocking footage captured the moment a hooded thug threatened a man with an eight-inch knife outside a busy Starbucks.

The balaclava-clad man was seen brandishing the blade in the car park in Northfield, Birmingham, on Saturday.

In the chilling video, he waves around the knife while shouting: “You got a tool? You want to jump me bro?

“I’ll get you done bro, I’ll f*** you up!”

The chilling incident was filmed from inside a car
The chilling incident was filmed from inside a car. Picture: BPM Media

Another man then comes into shot appearing to chase the thug who flees the scene.

It’s not thought anybody was injured and police are continuing to search for the man.

A spokesman for West Midland Police said: "We were called to reports of a man with a knife on Sir Herbert Austin Way, Northfield at 12.20pm.

“There are no reported injuries, and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact us, quoting log number 1155 of 23/03 via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

