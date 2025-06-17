Single ticket holder wins largest ever EuroMillions jackpot prize at £208 million

17 June 2025, 21:52

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners.
The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A lucky ticket holder has won a huge £208 million jackpot, the largest EuroMillions prize ever.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The jackpot, worth an estimated £208 million, is the largest prize ever awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Tonight's EuroMillions winning numbers were: 13, 22, 23, 44, 49.

The lucky stars were: 03 and 05.

The total prize money was capped after rolling over several times, and was left unclaimed after Friday's draw.

At the time, Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “This Friday EuroMillions gets even bigger.

“Not only will we see the £208 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs – which would make the biggest-ever National Lottery winner – but there will also be an incredible 13 guaranteed UK millionaires made through EuroMillions Millionaire Maker.

“That’s a not-so-unlucky Friday 13th for the lucky ticket-holders who end up bagging these life-changing prizes.

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”

In Tuesday’s draw one UK player became a millionaire after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £4.53 million.

Friday’s jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
Friday’s jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Sacked Premier League referee David Coote charged by FA over ‘German c***’ Jurgen Klopp comments
Relatives of the Palestinians killed in Israeli attack, mourn as they carry the bodies to Nasser hospital for funeral procedures in Khan Yunis

Israeli Ambassador denies IDF is 'targeting civilians' as medics say 59 Palestinians killed by IDF at aid distribution centre
The man given a restraining order for stalking British number one Emma Raducanu has been caught trying to obtain tickets for this summer’s Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu stalker caught trying to obtain Wimbledon tickets after tennis star was left 'shaken' by 'fixated' man
UK 'not going to be involved' in 'protecting' Israel during Iran conflict, Israeli ambassador confirms

UK 'not going to be involved' in 'protecting' Israel during Iran conflict, Israeli ambassador confirms
Abortion rights actvists gather outside the parliament in support of decriminalisation.

MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales in historic Commons vote

Dame Katherine Grainger

Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger and former Cabinet Secretary Simon Case given peerages

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump is reportedly considering joining Israel in attacking Iran, as officials say the US president is considering a US strike on the country.

Trump reportedly considering joining Israel in strikes on Iran, hours after claiming to know Khamenei’s location

2 mins ago

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York.

New York mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested and detained by ICE amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown

3 hours ago

Trump not planning to attack Iran, Starmer insists as US President says he won't kill Supreme Leader 'for now'

Trump 'not planning to attack Iran', Starmer insists as US President says he won't kill Supreme Leader 'for now'

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News