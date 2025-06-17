Single ticket holder wins largest ever EuroMillions jackpot prize at £208 million

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A lucky ticket holder has won a huge £208 million jackpot, the largest EuroMillions prize ever.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The jackpot, worth an estimated £208 million, is the largest prize ever awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Tonight's EuroMillions winning numbers were: 13, 22, 23, 44, 49.

The lucky stars were: 03 and 05.

The total prize money was capped after rolling over several times, and was left unclaimed after Friday's draw.

At the time, Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “This Friday EuroMillions gets even bigger.

“Not only will we see the £208 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs – which would make the biggest-ever National Lottery winner – but there will also be an incredible 13 guaranteed UK millionaires made through EuroMillions Millionaire Maker.

“That’s a not-so-unlucky Friday 13th for the lucky ticket-holders who end up bagging these life-changing prizes.

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”

In Tuesday’s draw one UK player became a millionaire after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £4.53 million.