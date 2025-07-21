Outrage as TikToker eats fried chicken in Hindu vegetarian restaurant during 'prank' video

21 July 2025, 15:21

The TikToker, who goes by the name Cenzoo, has faced a wave of backlash after posting a video of himself causing disruption at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in Soho
The TikToker, who goes by the name Cenzoo, has faced a wave of backlash after posting a video of himself causing disruption at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in Soho. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Outrage has erupted online after a social media "prankster" filmed himself eating fried chicken inside a Hindu vegetarian restaurant in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tiktoker, who goes by the name Cenzoo, has faced a wave of backlash after posting a video of himself causing disruption in ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in Soho.

In the shocking clip, which was shared with his 75,500 TikTok followers, the young man is seen asking staff if the establishment is a "vegan restaurant" before stuffing his face with KFC fried chicken in front of them.

After being told the restaurant serves no meat due to its accordance to Vaishnav Hindu principles, Cenzoo pulls out a KFC box from a plastic bag, grabs a piece of chicken and offers it to the horrified staff.

He is repeatedly told to leave and "go outside", but continues to eat the meat and walks around the restaurant offering it to a number of visibly uncomfortable customers.

Following the video's publication last week, a flood of reactions poured in across social media, slamming the prankster for the "deeply disrespectful" stunt.

Read more: Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth find body in lake

Read more: Mother-of-three dies in apartment block fall amid High Court battle with ex-fiancé over £2.7m London mansion

Cenzoo's actions were described as being “insensitive to religious values", particularly because Govinda, opened by the Hare Krishna Temple in 1979, is known for its strictly vegetarian and spiritually aligned offerings.

One user wrote: “It’s not about food — it’s about intent. You don’t walk into a religious space and mock their principles, whatever your views are. "

Another added: “Whether this was a stunt or a cry for attention, it crossed a line.”

INSIGHT UK, a group dedicated to raising awareness of the issues British Hindu & Indian communities face, called on the Metropolitan Police to investigate the "shocking incident".

Posting on Facebook, the group said: "Shocking incident at a Hindu pure vegetarian restaurant in London.

"Does this man find it acceptable to cause such a hurtful and racist offence for views? Will the London Metropolitan Police investigate this hateful action?"

Cenzo has since deleted the video, but his TikTok page remains filled with similar "pranks" at eateries, police stations and universities across London.

On Sunday, the influencer posted a similar stunt, this time at The Hogless Roast in St James's.

In the post, Cenzoo pulls out a chicken burger after asking if the establishment sold any meat, then proceeds to eat it in front of the staff member.

After antagonising him for close to a minute, the staff member tells Cenzo to "f*** o**" and instructs his cameraman to delete the footage.

As the staff member attempts to grab the phone, Cenzo holds the man and tells him he will "get arrested" if he does anything.

ISKCON UK and the Hogless Roast have been approached for a comment.

