Tiktokker blasted for ‘sickening' ghost-hunting livestream filmed at Nicola Bulley’s grave

Labour MP Cat Smith has described the broadcast, from the grave of Nicola Bulley (L) as “crass and inappropriate”. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Henry Riley

A TikTok user has caused outrage after live-broadcasting videos in the middle of the night from Nicola Bulley’s grave.

LBC has seen part of a lengthy livestream broadcast shortly before midnight on 2nd March. The broadcast is from the village of St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, from the churchyard where mother-of-two Nicola is buried.

Nicola disappeared on 27th January 2023 whilst walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre, and after an extensive search her body was found on 19th February by a man and a woman walking in the area.

The inquest, which concluded in June 2023, determined that Bulley's death was due to accidental drowning.

In the video a man can seen using a ‘Necrometer’, a smartphone app “designed for ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts”, which claims to “detect and communicate with spirits”.

Nicola Bulley, 45, fell into cold water and almost immediately drowned. Picture: Alamy

Lancashire Police have confirmed that whilst no offences were committed, the force have spoken with community leaders as a result.

During the stream the app can be heard uttering words and phrases including “familiar place”, “rock”, “Terry is waiting for you” and “phantom is bound to you”.

'Sickening' livestreams from Nicola Bulley's grave have sparked an angry backlash. Picture: Social Media

The individual using the app then questions what he is told, saying “familiar place… can you tell me what you mean by familiar place?”

He also says “who is Terry? Are there any other graves round here which says Terry on it, just in case we aren’t communicating with Nicki and it’s someone else”.

The user claimed to LBC that the app had told him that Nicola Bulley preferred to be called Nicki.

Cat Smith the MP for Lancaster and Wyre has said she is “sickened and appalled” by the video.

The Labour MP told LBC “I’m sickened and appalled by the idea that anybody would think it would be appropriate behaviour to livestream on tiktok from the grave of a woman who died in the most tragic of circumstances”.

She also urged those thinking of broadcasting such content “to consider for one moment the impact that their actions will have on Nicola’s family who live in the community, her friends and the wider community who were deeply upset by Nicola’s death”.

“I would ask anyone considering doing this to consider how would they feel if it were their family member in those circumstances”..

One account also previously boasted paid ‘subscriber only’ content on their channel, with the thumbnail image a picture of the mother-of-two’s gravestone. The video has since been deleted.

Lancashire police has confirmed that they are aware of the filming. A spokesperson told LBC “We were made aware of a couple of incidents over the weekend of a TikToker live streaming from St Michael’s. No offences have been committed but we have spoken to community leaders as reassurance.”

Local politicians have also criticised the content. Matthew Salter a local politician representing the area on Lancashire County Council described the video as “upsetting and disrespectful”, and accused users of “trying to garner attention online”.

Peter Cartridge, a local councillor representing the area on Wyre Council, told LBC "livestreaming for 'TikTok kicks' from Nicola Bulley's grave, so-called 'tragedy tourism' is just downright disrespectful”.

“It's highly distressing for Nicola's family, friends and the wider community of St Michaels. I would kindly ask these individuals to refrain from such behaviour."