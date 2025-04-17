'We cannot undo what has been done': Toby Carvery 'sorry' after sparking outrage over felling of ancient oak tree

Breaking News

17 April 2025, 12:36 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 13:04

Felling Of Ancient Oak In North London Park Prompts Outrage And Threats Of Legal Action
Contractors working for a Toby Carvery said the tree was a safety risk. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The chief executive of Toby Carvery has said he is "very sorry" about the felling an ancient oak tree in north London.

The almost 500-year-old tree, located near the pub in Whitewebbs Park, Enfield, was cut down on 3rd April.

The owners of the chain said experts assessed it as dying and a risk to the public.

"I can only apologise for all the upset that it has caused," tPhil Urban CEO Mitchells & Butlers said, adding "we need to tighten our protocols".

The letter said: "As a business and more importantly as human beings we are obliged to act on all health & safety issues where expert advice warns us of a direct risk to life or serious injury."

The owners of an Toby Carvery said they had the 450-year-old tree felled due to safety concerns
The owners of an Toby Carvery said they had the 450-year-old tree felled due to safety concerns. Picture: Getty

He went on: "We cannot undo what has been done, and none of us will ever know whether the felling of this beautiful old tree has prevented a future tragedy.

"What I can do is to assure you that we do try and be good neighbours."

Read more: Toby Carvery faces legal action from council after 500-year-old tree felled

Read more: London's Sycamore Gap? Locals demand answers after 400-year-old oak tree mysteriously felled in London park

He later said: "On a personal level I am very sorry for all the anger and upset that this incident has caused.

"I am not expecting my words to resolve the depth of feeling, but I do hope that you will accept that we do try to always be responsible operators, and that the people involved did act in good faith and with good intentions."

Felling Of Ancient Oak In North London Park Prompts Outrage And Threats Of Legal Action
Green groups have said there needs to be greater protections and enforcement for England's ancient trees. Picture: Getty

'Outraged'

Ergin Erbil, leader of Enfield Council, on Wednesday said: "I am outraged that the leaseholder has cut down this beautiful, ancient, oak tree without seeking any permissions or advice from Enfield Council.

"This tree would have been home to countless wildlife, fungi, and pollinators. This tree is a part of our ecological and cultural heritage."

The council previously reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police but the force is treating the felling as a civil matter.

Environmental campaigners and locals have decried the felling as "devastating" and compared it to the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree in 2023.

'Irreplaceable'

Ed Allnutt, an Enfield resident and secretary of the Guardians of Whitewebbs group, is organising a petition calling for a full investigation of the matter, which has been signed by more than 1,500 people.

"This was a beloved ancient tree," he said. "With a 6.1 metre circumference, it was one of only 60 similarly ancient English oak trees in the whole of London.

"It was an irreplaceable habitat for hundreds of species, and was at least 300 years old."

Toby Carvery near Whitewebbs Park, Enfield
Toby Carvery near Whitewebbs Park, Enfield. Picture: Google

