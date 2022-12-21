Tommy Cooper's niece found 'murdered' at home as man arrested

Sabrina Cooper, 68, was reportedly found "covered in blood". Picture: PA/Alamy. Picture: PA

By James Hockaday

A man has been arrested after the niece of comedy icon Tommy Cooper was found murdered at her East Sussex home.

Devastated Eastbourne residents described 68-year-old Sabrina Cooper as a "lovely" and "friendly" woman who was "well-known locally".

Police went to her home in Connaught Road at 6.45pm on Sunday over concerns for her welfare and found her in the hallway "covered in blood", the Sun reports.

Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, who was known to Ms Cooper, was arrested on Monday morning and charged with one count of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Sabrina’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.

Ms Cooper was described as a "lovely" woman who was "well-known locally". Picture: PA. Picture: PA

“We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public.

“We have already completed extensive inquiries and this has resulted in a person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of police initially attending the address.

“Those inquiries will continue as the case progresses through the court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information relating to what happened to get in touch with us.”

Members of the public can report information to police by calling 101 quoting Operation Dorsal. Alternatively, report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.