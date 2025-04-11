Tommy Robinson appeals sentence as jail segregation ‘making him ill’

Tommy Robinson has appealed against segregation in prison . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Tommy Robinson has appealed against his 18-month prison sentence, with a court hearing how his segregation while in custody is having a “demonstrable effect” on his mental health and “making him ill”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed for the civil offence of contempt of court in October last year, after admitting 10 breaches of a High Court order made in 2021.

The order barred the 42-year-old from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

Last month, Robinson failed in a bid to bring a legal claim against the government over his segregation in prison, after claiming he had suffered an “evident decline in his mental health” because of his isolation at HMP Woodhill.

He is appealing against his sentence on Friday April 11, with his barrister, Alisdair Williamson KC, telling the court that Robinson suffers from ADHD and “complex post-traumatic stress disorder”, which, when combined with his segregation in prison, was having a “demonstrable effect” on him.

The Solicitor General opposes the appeal, which Robinson attended via videolink from HMP Woodhill.

Read more: 'Britain's FBI' carries out series of dawn raids on barbershops in crackdown on money laundering

Read more: Ministers focused on US trade deal, despite signal tariffs will go no lower

Tommy Robinson gestures outside the Royal Courts of Justice in 2021 for the libel case brought against him by Jamal Hijazi. Picture: Alamy

Mr Williamson said: “Mr Justice Johnson acknowledged that … there could be an effect on Mr Yaxley-Lennon’s mental health and, along with other factors, he reduced the sentence he was going to impose by one sixth, four months.

“But he did not have before him this additional factor, which in of itself means that the conditions that Mr Yaxley-Lennon faces are more onerous.”

He continued: “He is being kept safe by the authorities in segregation, but being kept safe is making him ill, and more ill than Mr Justice Johnson could have foreseen on the basis of the information before him.

“We invite this court to interfere with that order to reduce the sentence imposed.”

Robinson is currently set to be released on July 26.

Tommy Robinson is being held at HMP Woodhill on an 18-month sentence . Picture: Alamy

Robinson was jailed after the Solicitor General issued two contempt claims against him last year.

The first alleged he “knowingly” breached the order on four occasions, including by having “published, caused, authorised or procured” a film called Silenced, which contains the libellous allegations, in May 2023.

The film was pinned to the top of Robinson’s profile on the social media site X, while he also repeated the claims in three interviews between February and June 2023.

The second claim was issued in August concerning six further breaches, including playing the film at a demonstration in Trafalgar Square in central London last summer.

Handing down the sentence in October, Mr Justice Johnson said that “nobody is above the law” and described Robinson’s breaches of the injunction as “flagrant”.

Turning Point UK hold a demonstration in London against what they call a “two tired legal system”. Picture: Alamy

In written submissions for the hearing on Friday, Aidan Eardley KC, for the Solicitor General, said that Robinson’s sentence involved a “punitive element” and a “coercive element”.

The “coercive element” – four months – would be deducted from Robinson’s sentence if he “were to demonstrate a commitment to comply with the injunction”, stating in court that Robinson “remains defiantly in breach of the order” and was asking for the court’s “indulgence”.

He added in writing that there was “no evidence that the conditions in which the appellant is being held are more severe than was anticipated” by Mr Justice Johnson.

He said: “Legally, there is no basis for arguing that conditions unforeseeably imposed by the prison authorities could found a ground of appeal.”

He continued: “There are no grounds for altering the sentence in this case.

“(Mr Justice Johnson) was fully apprised of the risk that a further period of imprisonment in conditions restricting the appellant’s ability to associate with other prisoners might have a detrimental impact on the appellant’s mental health and determined the sentence accordingly.”

Mr Eardley also told the court that Robinson “accepts he has a TV” while segregated, “but complains he cannot watch GB News on it”.

Robinson twice held up a sign to the camera, which said a statement from the governor of HMP Woodhill was “lies”.

In response, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said: “We will ignore that, thank you very much indeed.”

The injunction was issued after Robinson was successfully sued by Jamal Hijazi, a then-schoolboy who was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October 2018.

After a clip of the incident went viral, Robinson made false claims on Facebook, including about Mr Hijazi attacking girls in his school, leading to the libel case.

Mr Justice Nicklin ordered Robinson to pay Mr Hijazi £100,000 in damages and his legal costs, as well as making the injunction preventing Robinson from repeating the allegations.

The Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Edis and Lord Justice Warby will hand down their ruling at a later date.