Tommy Robinson 'arrested' under Covid regulations at Hyde Park protest

1 November 2020, 17:53 | Updated: 1 November 2020, 18:05

Tommy Robinson was filmed being detained in Hyde Park
Tommy Robinson was filmed being detained in Hyde Park. Picture: Twitter

By Ewan Somerville

Tommy Robinson is understood to have been arrested during a protest in central London.

The far-right activist - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - was seen being detained by police at an event in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.

The maskless former English Defence League leader was filmed struggling in handcuffs as around 20 officers tried to clear a path to a police van through a shouting crowd.

In another video, the 37-year-old was shown visibly upset as he was being detained, shouting at officers “you’re breaking my arm” and “I haven’t done anything wrong”.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement to LBC: “Officers were policing an assembly at speakers corner, Hyde Park on Sunday, 1 November.

“At 14:44hrs a man aged in his 30’s was arrested under the coronavirus regulations for holding or being involved in the holding of the event.

“He has been taken to police custody.”

Current Covid-19 rules in London, which is under tier two restrictions, allow a maximum of six people to meet outside. Mass gatherings are banned.

Supporters claimed the initial gathering was to show support for another activist, Hatun Tash.

She claims to have been attacked at Speaker’s Corner after showing an image of the prophet Muhammad, an act considered deeply offensive to Muslims.

Far-right activists also descended on central London in June to “defend” war memorials and statues. More than 100 people were arrested in scenes condemned as “racist thuggery” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tommy Robinson was also arrested in June at a protest in Barrow, Cumbria, on suspicion of assaulting a man. He was also questioned on suspicion of a public order offence.

