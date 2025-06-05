Tommy Robinson 'kicked out' of London steakhouse after staff 'felt uncomfortable serving him'

Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions". Picture: X

By LBC reporter

Tommy Robinson was "kicked out" of a steak restaurant because staff "felt uncomfortable serving him", a friend of the far-right activist has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage posted on X shows Robinson — whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon — having lunch with a group at the Hawksmoor Air Street restaurant in London.

But his party was allegedly kicked out of the eatery after "finishing their starters", with "no reason" given for their dismissal.

Guramit Singh Kalirai, a once-prominent member of the EDL, was present at the meal and posted a video of the incident with the caption: "Just been kicked out of Hawksmoor steakhouse for no reason. Literally just had our starters."

In the clip, Robinson's group can be seen chatting with what appears to be the restaurant manager, who tells them "members of staff feel uncomfortable serving you".

Mr Kalirai then asks, "Is it because of the colour of my skin?" to which the staff member replies: "No, no, no. We have a duty of care to our members of staff.

"We like to look after our people, as I'm sure you can understand."

Robinson is then presented with a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".

The manager tells the group that their first round of drinks will be covered by the restaurant, adding: "I'm very sorry. I hope it hasn't inconvenienced you."

Read more: Reform chairman Zia Yusuf quits after 'burqa ban' row

Read more: Elon Musk dares Trump to 'make my day’ as feud escalates with explosive claim: 'He’s in the Epstein files’

The clip surfaced hours after Robinson was bailed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having denied harassing two journalists through his social media accounts. Picture: Alamy

A stunned Mr Kalirai then says to the camera: "Have you seen that? We've just been kicked out of the steakhouse.

"Been sat here for a f***ing hour. We are sat here with the celebrities."

Hawksmoor has been approached for comment.

The clip surfaced hours after Robinson was bailed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having denied harassing two journalists through his social media accounts.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment causing fear of violence.

Robinson is alleged to have harassed MailOnline journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber through his X account between August 5 and 7, 2024.

He was bailed by Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring and will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on July 3.