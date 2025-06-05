Tommy Robinson 'kicked out' of London steakhouse after staff 'felt uncomfortable serving him'

5 June 2025, 23:52

Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".
Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions". Picture: X

By LBC reporter

Tommy Robinson was "kicked out" of a steak restaurant because staff "felt uncomfortable serving him", a friend of the far-right activist has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage posted on X shows Robinson — whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon — having lunch with a group at the Hawksmoor Air Street restaurant in London.

But his party was allegedly kicked out of the eatery after "finishing their starters", with "no reason" given for their dismissal.

Guramit Singh Kalirai, a once-prominent member of the EDL, was present at the meal and posted a video of the incident with the caption: "Just been kicked out of Hawksmoor steakhouse for no reason. Literally just had our starters."

In the clip, Robinson's group can be seen chatting with what appears to be the restaurant manager, who tells them "members of staff feel uncomfortable serving you".

Mr Kalirai then asks, "Is it because of the colour of my skin?" to which the staff member replies: "No, no, no. We have a duty of care to our members of staff.

"We like to look after our people, as I'm sure you can understand."

Robinson is then presented with a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".

The manager tells the group that their first round of drinks will be covered by the restaurant, adding: "I'm very sorry. I hope it hasn't inconvenienced you."

Read more: Reform chairman Zia Yusuf quits after 'burqa ban' row

Read more: Elon Musk dares Trump to 'make my day’ as feud escalates with explosive claim: 'He’s in the Epstein files’

The clip surfaced hours after Robinson was bailed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having denied harassing two journalists through his social media accounts
The clip surfaced hours after Robinson was bailed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having denied harassing two journalists through his social media accounts. Picture: Alamy

A stunned Mr Kalirai then says to the camera: "Have you seen that? We've just been kicked out of the steakhouse.

"Been sat here for a f***ing hour. We are sat here with the celebrities."

Hawksmoor has been approached for comment.

The clip surfaced hours after Robinson was bailed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having denied harassing two journalists through his social media accounts.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment causing fear of violence.

Robinson is alleged to have harassed MailOnline journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber through his X account between August 5 and 7, 2024.

He was bailed by Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring and will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on July 3.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Disabled activists march towards Parliament on March 26, 2025 in London, England.

Thousands of protesters will gather to ‘send message’ to government for ‘targeting poorest’ with spending cuts
‘Coward’ Farage is not prepared to be introspective, former Reform UK Deputy Leader has told LBC.

‘Coward’ Nigel Farage not prepared to be introspective, former Reform UK Deputy Leader tells LBC
Six water companies have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses, under new rules that come into force on Friday.

Six water companies including Thames Water banned from paying bonuses to bosses

Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC
"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."

Concerns raised over measles risk as families take summer breaks in Europe

Overflowing bins

Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs

World News

See more World News

Israeli and U.S.-backed group paused food deliveries at its three distribution sites in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday,

British Palestinians urge UK to sanction Israel over Gaza crisis as families starve under blockade

2 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel has 'activated' local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas

5 hours ago

The flight was forced to divert to Memmingen Airport in Bavaria.

Ryanair passengers are 'thrown against the ceiling' with nine injured as extreme turbulence hits flight

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News