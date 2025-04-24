Exclusive

Top cop questions whether Met has enough officers on duty on Saturdays as he makes comparison to busy retailers

24 April 2025, 17:08

A senior officer within London’s Metropolitan Police has suggested there are not enough officers on the beat on Saturdays.
A senior officer within London’s Metropolitan Police has suggested there are not enough officers on the beat on Saturdays. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

LBC has seen part of an internal memo from Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist to other senior officers within the Metropolitan Police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A leaked memo seen by LBC from a senior officer within London’s Metropolitan Police suggests he doesn't think there are enough officers on the beat on Saturdays.

Saturday has traditionally been a busy protest day in the capital, but in recent years, there have been more regular pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

On April 19, a pro-trans rights protest saw seven statues damaged or vandalised.

Matt Twist, the force’s lead for frontline policing, admitted to colleagues that policing numbers on a Saturday are often “20-30% below” that of other days.

He drew a comparison with the retailer John Lewis, making the point that a store would never have “fewer staff” on “one of its busiest trading days”.

Read more: Police officers who fail background checks to be automatically sacked under new rules

Read more: Police use synthetic DNA to raid off licences selling £150,000 of goods stolen from supermarkets

On April 19, a pro-trans rights protest saw seven statues damaged or vandalised.
On April 19, a pro-trans rights protest saw seven statues damaged or vandalised. Picture: Alamy

In the memo, Assistant Commissioner Twist also suggests that officers should prioritise taking more care when they get to an incident, rather than monitoring "how many seconds" it took them to arrive.

Simon Ovens, a former veteran Met Police Borough Commander, said the comments were “very welcome”.

Mr Ovens, who led policing in three different boroughs – Harrow, Westminster and Merton – told LBC that “for many years, chief officers have been obsessed with the speed officers take to get to a call, and that came from central government.”

“During my time as a Borough Commander, I was specifically measured on the number of calls my officers got to within a set time. I have long been an advocate that it’s the quality of the response that is most important, not how quickly we get there.

“I would welcome Matt Twist's assertion that it’s far more important the quality of the work we do when we’re there, rather than how quickly we get there.”

Just weeks ago, Scotland Yard confirmed they would be axing 1,700 police, staff and community support officers as part of “substantial tough choices” amid a £260 million budget shortfall.

As part of the funding settlement with the Home Office, the UK’s largest police force also confirmed it would be drastically cutting its Royal Parks unit, Mounted Branch, as well as cutting the Dogs Unit and the MO7 Taskforce which tackles moped and e-bike robbers.

UK, England, London, Westminster, Green Park. Two police constables walking on a path through an empty Green Park, next to Buckingham Palace
UK, England, London, Westminster, Green Park. Two police constables walking on a path through an empty Green Park, next to Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

In his memo, Matt Twist underlines how to reassure the public as the changes are rolled out - so as “to give the impression that London isn’t lawless”.

The Conservative chairwoman of London's Police and Crime Committee Susan Hall has previously used the expression "lawless London", as has Reform UK MP Richard Tice.

Commenting on LBC's story, Mr Ovens also hit out at the state of policing in London, claiming that he doesn’t “see police officers”.

He admitted: “I don’t see officers in the very busiest parts when I’m there. The whole of London seems to smell of cannabis to me these days. The reporting that you see does give the impression that we are losing the grip of lawlessness in London.

“I suspect what Matt Twist meant is that he doesn’t want the public to feel like there is a lawless society, and by having officers on at the right time we can overcome that.

“The important thing is to have the right number of officers on at the right time. That demand profiling is very important. Sadly, response teams have been so diluted over the years with officers taken away for other duties, that there simply aren’t enough officers on at all for response policing.

“Any call for more officers on when demand is high must be welcomed, but we must remember officers have a life outside the police, and they can’t be on all of the time, it comes down to the lack of police numbers overall in London”.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said they don't comment on leaks, while a Met source said the force was already moving more officers into operational roles including in neighbourhood policing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eni Aluko and Ian Wright during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England Lionesses and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England.

Eni Aluko 'faces sack' after accusing Ian Wright of blocking female pundits by ‘dominating’ women’s football coverage
Leah Harrison died on a school trip

Girl, 10, swept away to her death by mudslide 'which came out of nowhere' on school trip

Lucy Issac (pictured) and her unborn's son life were at risk when she underwent an operation to have her womb removed

Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

St Nicholas Church in Pluckley. A series of tantalising mysteries associated with the "most haunted" village in England has been solved by a university academic.

Revealed: Researchers uncover truth about England's 'most haunted' village

A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them

Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

Sign at the headquarters for DEFRA Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs London UK

Civil servant who ‘held down three full-time government jobs simultaneously’ denies nine counts of fraud

World News

See more World News

US President Donald Trump has said he has sued the law firm that handed Hilary Clinton's campaign a dossier on his links to Russia.

Trump says he is suing a US law firm that handed Hilary Clinton campaign a dossier on US President's links to Russia

2 hours ago

Pilgrims and the faithful queue inside St. Peter's Basilica and pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, on April 24, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Pope was found unresponsive ‘with eyes open’ as doctor reveals Pontiff’s heartbreaking last regret

4 hours ago

People camp outdoors following an earthquake shook Istanbul and other areas of Turkey on Wednesday

Istanbul residents spend the night outdoors after city shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News