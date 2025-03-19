'We missed you too': Retail giant Topshop hints at return to highstreet

19 March 2025, 10:55 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 11:18

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group Faces Collapse
Could Topshop be returning? Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Retail brand Topshop has sparked excitement with hints of a possible comeback.

The popular clothing brand, previously owned by Arcadia Group, shut down all of its stores in 2020.

In 2021, it was bought by fashion giant ASOS, with the remaining stock sold through its website.

Yesterday, Topshop shared three teaser videos on its Instagram page, hinting at exciting news to come.

They posted a black screen to their with the words 'We Missed You Too' sending fans into a frenzy about a possible return to the highstreet.

The retailer posted a teasing Instagram story
The retailer posted a teasing Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Topshop?

Topshop, which first launched in the 1960s, became a major fashion retailer and opened its flagship store in Oxford Circus in 1992.

However, the brand faced difficulties when its parent company, Arcadia Group, went into administration in 2020, largely due to the impact of the pandemic on sales.

In February 2021, ASOS acquired Topshop, and now the brand’s clothing is sold exclusively online through ASOS.

topshop Oxford Street, London Top Shop
At its height, the brand operated over 500 stores worldwide. Picture: Alamy

Topshop's iconic flagship store on London’s Oxford Street was sold to IKEA for £378 million.

At its height, the brand operated over 500 stores worldwide, with 300 of them in the UK.

Topshop, along with its men's counterpart Topman, was incredibly popular, and the possibility of its return to the High Streets highlights its lasting appeal and continued popularity.

