Tories pledge to kick out low-paid and unemployed migrants from UK

6 February 2025, 06:26

Kemi Badenoch has urged the Government to make it harder for immigrants to secure permanent residency or a UK passport.
Kemi Badenoch has urged the Government to make it harder for immigrants to secure permanent residency or a UK passport. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Conservatives have pledged to kick out low-paid and unemployed migrants from the UK.

Arguing that citizenship should only go to people who have shown "a real commitment" to Britain, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch urged the Government to make it harder for immigrants to secure permanent residency or a UK passport.

Ms Badenoch said: "The Conservative Party is under new leadership. We're going to tell the hard truths about immigration.

"The pace of immigration has been too quick and the numbers coming too high for meaningful integration. We need to slow down the track for citizenship. A UK passport should be a privilege not an automatic right."

As well as calling for the amount of time immigrants must live in the UK before they are eligible for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) to be doubled from five years to 10, the Conservatives said those with ILR should have to wait five years rather than one before they could apply for citizenship.

The Conservatives also called for new conditions to be imposed on anyone applying for ILR.

This would include applicants having to show they had never claimed benefits or used social housing, had no criminal record, and would be a "net contributor" to the UK economy.

Most work visas come with a "no recourse to public funds" condition, preventing immigrants with those visas from claiming benefits or using social housing, and in many cases a criminal record will delay or prevent someone receiving ILR.

Ms Badenoch has declined to put a figure on how much her proposal would cut immigration by, saying only it is "the right thing to do".

The announcement, in which the party also called for tighter restrictions on who was eligible for ILR, comes as the Conservatives attempt to rebuild their support with a tough message on immigration.

It also comes as Parliament prepares to debate the Government's Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill next week, which the Conservatives said should be amended to include their proposals.

Dame Angela Eagle, the minister for border security, said the Conservatives had "lost control of our borders" during their 14 years in power.

She said: "After 14 years of shameful Tory failure no one will take seriously anything they claim or promise now.

"Many of the things they are saying already exist or are the reversal of policies they introduced themselves in recent years, a sign of how chaotic they are.

"They had 14 years to get a grip of the system and instead they created chaos which Labour is now clearing up."

