Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for racial hatred tweet after Southport attacks 'denied temporary release'

Lucy Connolly. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The wife of a Tory councillor, who was jailed for inciting racial hatred on X following the Southport stabbings, is understood to have been denied temporary release.

Lucy Connolly, who is the wife of West Northamptonshire Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly, was jailed for 31 months.

The childminder called for "mass deportation" in the wake of a stabbing that killed three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Connolly, 42, wrote on social media: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care…”

She continued: "If that makes me racist, so be it."

Prison chiefs are now being criticised for denying her the right to spend temporary leave at home with her daughter and sick husband.

Documents seen by The Telegraph suggest Connolly has not been granted leave due to concerns over public and media interest in her case instead of her not meeting criteria.

Connolly stated in her appeal that there had been a deterioration in her daughter's school behaviour and her husband, who is suffering from bone marrow failure, is being put under added stress, according to the paper.

The 42-year-old has been eligible for release on temporary licence since November.

Temporary release allows for up to two overnight home stays a month, allowing inmates to "rebuild family ties".

The only inmates excluded from this are those in category A prisons.

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Ian Acheson, a former prison governor who has advised the Government on extremism in jails, told the paper: "The apparent foot-dragging over consideration for release on temporary licence is concerning.

"It can’t be right that someone who is otherwise eligible is not being considered because of either the prison’s failure to properly risk assess or her 'notoriety'. It would be perfectly possible for prison authorities to set conditions that precludes any media exposure.

"In my opinion, and given the offence details and the background to her custodial behaviour I have seen, she ought to be an ideal candidate for early release to allow her reintegration to start.

"Many more risky individuals are walking free as a result of Labour's emergency mass release legislation."

Sources from the prison service denied claims that Connolly’s application had been blocked.

They said it was being considered by the governor at HMP Drake Hall in Staffordshire, where Connolly has been transferred.

A prison service spokesman said: "Decisions on release on temporary licence and home detention curfew are made following uncompromising risk assessments to prioritise public safety.

"These are discretionary schemes, and each case is rigorously scrutinised, considering the severity of the offence, the prisoner’s conduct and the potential impact on victims and the community."