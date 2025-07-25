Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Asylum seekers who ‘game the system’ and refuse to move out of taxpayer-funded hotels offered to them will face losing their housing and support under government plans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Home Office has said some migrants have started 'gaming the system' by resisting efforts to move them into alternative housing.

Under new rules, called the ‘Failure to Travel’ policy, anyone who refuses to move could now lose their housing and support.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “We are working to close hotels, restore order, and put fairness and value for money at the heart of our asylum system. This government is making those necessary decisions to protect the taxpayer and uphold the integrity of our borders.

“These reforms to the Failure to Travel policy are another example of this government's action to transform the asylum accommodation system and crack down on those who abuse our system, so it operates fairly and saves the taxpayer money.”

Read more: Russian far-right social media accounts encouraging disorder linked to Epping migrant hotel protests

Read more: White House in 'meltdown' after South Park depicts Trump in relationship with Satan

An anti-immigration protestor confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel. Picture: Alamy

The government says it is carrying out a ‘fundamental reset of how the UK manages asylum accommodation’.

The Home Office has said it is working to close hotels and "restore order" after a council unanimously voted to urge the Government to shut a controversial migrant hotel in Epping which has been at the centre of protests.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, since July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the site again on Thursday evening.

Police have made 18 arrests and charged seven people in connection with the demonstrations.

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC

The Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has also reportedly urged the Home Secretary to review the use of the hotel for housing asylum seekers.

Epping Forest District Council passed a motion on Thursday to call on the Government "to immediately and permanently close" the hotel "for the purposes of asylum processing".

The council unanimously voted in favour of the motion.

Asked specifically about the Epping Forest District Council vote, the Home Office said: "We'll continue to work closely with local police and community partners, in Epping and across the country, as we fix this broken system."

In a letter to Yvette Cooper, the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said the hotel is unsuitable for housing migrants and is "clearly creating community tension", the Telegraph reported.

Roger Hirst continued: "(I am) requesting a meeting to discuss the ongoing use of hotels in the Epping Forest district of Essex, and elsewhere in the county, to accommodate newly arrived asylum seekers.

"Specifically, I am seeking to highlight the unsuitability of The Bell Hotel in Epping for this purpose, and request that its use be reviewed. The presence of asylum seeker accommodation in this district is clearly creating community tension.

"These large-scale protests are disrupting local life and placing an unwelcome burden on Essex Police resources."

Last Thursday's protest began peacefully but escalated into what officers described as "scattered incidents of violence" targeting police and property.

The force previously said a small number of people used that demonstration as cover to commit violent disorder and criminal damage.

Eight officers were injured and a number of police vehicles were damaged as missiles were thrown.

The latest developments come as police are braced for further protests, and the Government and law enforcement have vowed to act swiftly if unrest spreads.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on Thursday she was "confident" the prison system was now robust enough to cope if riots were to erupt again.

"I'm confident we've taken the decisions that mean that we will always be able to respond," she said.

"I'm not going to let us run out of prison places.

"Governments can't predict the future but our job is to make sure that we are capable of responding in a way that the public would expect and I'm confident we are in that position."