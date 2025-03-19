Tour de France to return to UK in 2027 with Scotland to host historic dual Grand Departs

File photo dated 06-07-2014 of The 2014 Tour De France navigates it's way through York passing Bettys Tea Rooms and the Mansion House. Edinburgh has been chosen to provide a ‘magnificent backdrop’ to the start of the 2027 Tour de France. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Tour de France is set to return to UK in 2027, with Scotland poised to host historic Grand Departs for both the men's and women's races.

Arguably the most renowned cycling event in the world, proposed routes for the 2027 race will see competitors travel across the UK over a three day period starting in Scotland.

It marks the second time sections of the competition have taken place on UK soil, with the first taking place in 2007, followed by 2014, which saw three stages spanning Yorkshire and London.

This is the first time both Grand Departs are set to take place in the same country outside the borders of France.

According to organisers, millions of fans are expectd to line the streets of the UK to catch a glimpse of the world class competitors. It also marks the first time that part of the women's race is set to take place in the UK.

It comes as Tour de France record holder Mark Cavendish claims it will be difficult to comprehend the magnitude of an Edinburgh Grand Depart.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish at the 2027 Tour de France launch event, at Edinburgh Castle. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The men's race will will begin in Edinburgh, with further details to be unveiled later this autumn.

Cavendish, widely regarded as the best sprinter in the event's history, was in the Scottish capital as it was announced the 2027 men's event would kick off in the city.

Three stages in each of the men's and women's races will take place in Britain with Scotland, Wales and England all hosting.

When asked about his previous experience of competing in Scotland, the retired racer said: "You don't really need to check your weather app in the morning. It could be sunny now but it's going to rain in an hour.

"You know it's going to be hard both from a terrain point of view and an elements point of view. And also beautiful.

"I think both my British Championships came here in Scotland and more than anything I've always had, personally, an incredible welcome here, a real personable feel and enthusiastic support.

File photo dated 08-07-2007 of Riders pass the Palace of Westminster as they leave London during the Tour de France Stage One London To Canterbury. Edinburgh has been chosen to provide a ‘magnificent backdrop’ to the start of the 2027 Tour de France. Picture: Alamy

"I don't think we can comprehend what a start of the Tour de France is going to be like here. It's going to be bigger than you can even imagine. It's really quite exciting."

Some of the cobbles in central Edinburgh could prove a challenge.

"They're not comfortable anyway," Cavendish said. "If you could choose to go on a leisurely ride, you're probably not going to go over them, but they make for a great bike race for starters.

"And they also make for a good aesthetic picture on the television and ultimately that's what the tour does best, it shows the beauty of a country and a city and a town, especially a historic town. That's why Edinburgh fits quite perfectly into what the Tour de France is about."

Cavendish, who has won a record 35 stages of the Tour de France, fondly recalled the two previous British Grand Departs in 2007 and 2014.

"The first one was my first ever Tour de France, in London, and many years ago it was heralded as the greatest Grand Depart our generation could remember," the 39-year-old said.

"I remember not being able to stop and pee at the side the road because it was four or five people deep the whole way from London to Canterbury. I was so nervous, I don't remember much of it, to be fair.

"We talked about that as the greatest Grand Depart, then we went to Yorkshire in '14 and it was something else, wasn't it?"