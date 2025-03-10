Tower Bridge closed as man scales landmark and sits down - as emergency services rush to scene

10 March 2025, 11:49 | Updated: 10 March 2025, 12:20

The man scaled the side of Tower Bridge and sat down on one of the supports
The man scaled the side of Tower Bridge and sat down on one of the supports. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Tower Bridge has been closed after a man scaled one of the structure's steel supports.

The incident sparked long delays with traffic queues to Limehouse back along the Highway and in the one-way system back to Aldgate.

Images from the scene appear to show a man wearing a grey hoodie and dark trousers on top of the Grade 1 listed bridge.

The man climbed the bridge at around 10.40am on Monday.

It is unclear how he managed to scale the bridge. Images from the scene at around midday showed a cherry picker on the bridge, with emergency service workers apparently trying to bring him down.

City of London Police said: "Tower Bridge is closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a person who has scaled the railings.

"Please avoid the area where possible."

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters are responding alongside the Police to reports of a person on Tower Bridge.

"The Brigade was first called about the incident at 1040, and firefighters from Lambeth River, Whitechapel, Edmonton and Soho fire stations are at the scene."

One onlooker said: "This dude just chilling on Tower Bridge right now.

"Traffic and boats all disrupted."

Three buses were diverted: the 42, 78, and 343.

Separately, the Blackwall Tunnel southbound was also shut following a lorry crash, which took place at around 8.50am.

It comes after a man climbed the Queen Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, on the weekend holding a Palestinian flag.

Daniel Day, 29, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, was charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site.

He spent more than 16 hours clinging barefoot to the side of the tower on Saturday.

