Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out

4 February 2025, 20:52 | Updated: 4 February 2025, 21:22

Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out
Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother has died after tragically "falling over and getting trapped between rocks" as she walked along a Suffolk beachfront.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saffron Cole-Nottage, 32, died desperate the best efforts of rescuers on Sunday night after tripping over and toppling between rocks on the beach at Lowestoft.

The mother, from Kent, is thought to have drowned after becoming trapped between rocks and the sea wall as the tide came in.

Flowers and tributes were laid at the scene today, with one message praising "beautiful Saff" who will be "forever missed."

Another read: "My beautiful mummy, I love you the world," while another message said: "You will forever be missed by so many."

Read more: Bindi Irwin reveals secret disorder father Steve battled for years before his death

Read more: 'Our lives will never be the same again': Family of boy, 15, killed in Sheffield school stabbing pay heartbreaking tribute

Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out
Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out. Picture: Facebook

Emergency services were called to the Esplanade at around 8pm on Sunday evening following reports that someone had fallen into the sea.

Police, HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft, the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were all in attendance on Sunday.

However, despite the best efforts of rescue teams, the mother is thought to have drowned as teams worked against the clock to free her.

Following the tragedy, a police spokesman said: "Suffolk Constabulary was called at around 8.03pm on Sunday night, by the ambulance service, to an incident on the coast off The Esplanade in the town.

The Esplanade, Lowestoft,
The Esplanade, Lowestoft,. Picture: Alamy

"A woman, aged in her 30s, sadly died at the scene."

Flowers and notes could be seen taped to railings on Tuesday.

One read: "My beautiful bestie forever 32 the light to my everything I will miss u forever and always - the pain hurts so much, love you Saffron Cole-Nottage."

The force said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump has just signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Right Council

Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from UN human rights council

The criminal barrister representing Lucy Letby has insisted that 'no crime was committed'

Lucy Letby lawyer insists 'no crime was committed' after panel of medical experts find 'no murders' in case
Caroline Willgoose leaving All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Caroline's son Harvey Willgoose, 15, was stabbed to death at the school on Monday.

'Our lives will never be the same again': Family of boy, 15, killed in Sheffield school stabbing pay heartbreaking tribute
Ms Sandie Peggie arrives at industrial tribunal in Dundee. She is claimant against Fife NHS and Dr Beth Up

Nurse who objected to transgender woman in changing room admits harassment

The alliance of rebel groups who captured a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a humanitarian ceasefire

Rwanda-backed rebels declare humanitarian ceasefire after capture of DR Congo city

The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States

Starmer to 'push ahead' with Chagos Islands deal despite American concerns over threat of Chinese influence

World News

See more World News

Steve Irwin with his wife Terri and Bindi aged four.

Bindi Irwin reveals secret disorder father Steve battled for years before his death

8 hours ago

Members of the emergengy services and Police special forces work at the scene of the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden

'Worst mass shooting in Sweden's history': 10 dead and scores injured after gunman goes on rampage at college

8 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News