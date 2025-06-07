Tragedy as boy, 11, becomes second child to die three weeks after minibus overturned on M4 slip road

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire. Picture: National Highways

By Danielle de Wolfe

An 11-year-old boy has become the second child to die three weeks on from a minibus crush on a busy motorway slip road.

Othniel Adoma, from Berkshire, became the second child fatality more than three weeks after the crash near Wokingham, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the M4 eastbound junction 10 exit slip road onto the A329M, near Wokingham in Berkshire on Sunday, May 11.

Emergency services were alerted to the overturned white Ford Transit minibus at 2.23pm, the force confirmed, with ambulance crews arriving on the scene 8 minutes later.

A six-year-old boy, who is yet to be named, also died in the collision.

Five other injured children have now been discharged from hospital.

Bank Holiday Traffic Congestion. Picture: Getty

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby, of the serious collision investigation unit at Thames Valley Police, said: "My thoughts, and the thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police, are with the family and friends of Othniel Adoma.

"Othniel's family has released these beautiful pictures of Othniel in his memory.

"Othniel's family has asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Following the collision, Thames Valley Police took to social media to confirm the initial fatality.

Posting to X, the force said: "Sadly, a child died in the collision and our thoughts remain with the family who are being supported at this extremely difficult time.

"Other passengers sustained serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment.

"We would ask motorists to continue to avoid the area."

South Central Ambulance Service said it was first alerted to the crash at 2.24pm, with its first units arriving at the scene eight minutes later.

Five critical care units, including two air ambulance, attended the incident along with six ambulances.

National Highways reported the incident shortly after 2.45pm.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 11 and 8 for several hours, and the slip road remains closed on Sunday night, with officers still at the scene.

No arrests have been made, the force said.