Transport for London criticised over poor communication during Tube power failure by watchdog

13 May 2025, 22:43

Commuters are trying to get home at Baker Street station following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network.
Commuters are trying to get home at Baker Street station following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Transport for London (TfL) has been criticised for poor communication after a power outage caused disruption to its train services on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Watchdog London TravelWatch (LTW) said the organisation should do "much better" in how it provides information to passengers when things go wrong.

The Elizabeth, Bakerloo, Jubilee and Northern lines were among those disrupted on Monday afternoon after a fault on National Grid's transmission network.

Services on most of the affected lines returned to normal later in the day, TfL said.

LTW said: "While incidents such as these are unpredictable, it was disappointing to see the lack of information and updates on TfL's own social media feeds, particularly as other train operators were keeping passengers updated.

Read More: Power outage that threw London travel into chaos sparked substation fire weeks after previous blaze

Read More: 'Children are eating grass and animal fodder to survive': Charity boss warns of Gaza starvation crisis

Commuters at Baker Street tube station wait for a delayed tube. following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network.
Commuters at Baker Street tube station wait for a delayed tube. following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network. Picture: Alamy

"Increased traffic to the TfL website also saw the site crashing and becoming unresponsive.

"We accept that incidents like this can occur but do expect TfL to do much better when it comes to communicating with the millions of people who are reliant on their services.

"Directing all passengers to their website is not practical if the site then crashes, and people need to receive up-to-date information in order to continue their journeys with the least disruption.

"Passengers also need reassurance that public transport services will be more resilient in future to incidents such as this."

Emma Strain, TfL's customer director, said: "I apologise to our customers who were affected by the power issue caused by a failure of supply from National Grid on the network yesterday and who had any issues accessing our travel information.

"All of the rail services that were affected were restored yesterday and have been operating as normal today.

"We continue to look carefully at how we best notify customers about service issues in real time, this includes being able to use notifications in our TfL Go app to communicate with customers, and in future enabling more personalised notifications based on our customers' individual journeys."

Commuters at Westminster tube station wait for a delayed Jubilee line tube following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network.
Commuters at Westminster tube station wait for a delayed Jubilee line tube following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network. Picture: Alamy

TFL said on Tuesday its power supply stopped without warning and it needed to ensure it was safely restarted.

The older age of assets on the Bakerloo line meant additional inspections were required before those services could resume.

TfL said it will work with National Grid and UK Power Networks to investigate the outage.

The malfunction also caused a blaze at an electrical substation in the Cunningham Place and Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale, a London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said.

Firefighters were called to the substation and brought the blaze under control, but 3m (nearly 10ft) of high voltage cabling was destroyed, LFB said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A crowd enjoying music at a London nightclub

Call for Government to ‘recognise and support’ electronic music and club culture

Nurse working at hospital

New immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses

School children

UK has poor ranking for child wellbeing and teenage happiness

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (on the ground, left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (on the ground, right) after colliding with the goal post.

Nottingham Forest striker in induced coma after urgent abdominal surgery

Producers of the two soaps say the special episode will have “everlasting consequences for everyone involved”.

First Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover to air with fans able to vote on episode plot
Baroness Jenny Chapman arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.

Aid groups slam minister after claims UK is ‘global charity’

World News

See more World News

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Royal Palace after a signing ceremony with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Trump announces plan to lift sanctions on Syria as he agrees $600bn deal with Saudi Arabia

41 mins ago

Rachel Cummings described the desperate conditions facing families in Gaza, where food, clean water, and medicine have become almost impossible to find

'Children are eating grass and animal fodder to survive': Charity boss warns of Gaza starvation crisis

3 hours ago

Armed men can be seen in the video, which was recorded from a nearby building, descending onto the Rue Pache in the 11th Arrondissement in broad daylight to grab the woman and her two-her-old

Paris Crypto crime wave: Masked gang tries to kidnap tycoon’s daughter and child in broad daylight

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News