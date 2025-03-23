Travel chaos as M5 closed in both directions after woman killed by lorry in early hours

23 March 2025, 11:57

Queuing traffic on Motorway M5 Southbound
Queuing traffic on Motorway M5 Southbound. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A woman has died after a collision on the M5 in Somerset on Sunday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The motorway was closed in both directions during police investigations near Bridgwater.

The lorry crash, killing a pedestrian in her 70s, was reported at 2.48am on the northbound carriageway between junctions 24 and 23.

"Officers, along with the ambulance and fire services attended, but despite the efforts of emergency services, sadly the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

The southbound carriageway reopened earlier this morning, however it remains closed northbound.

The M5 motorway near Bridgwater, Somerset.
The M5 motorway near Bridgwater, Somerset. Picture: Getty

National Highways said: "The road will be closed this morning to allow for Police collision investigation works to take place."

A diversion route has been put into place to redirect northbound traffic.

Read More: Heathrow resumes full service as Ed Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' amid warnings of more delays

Read More: Bomb squad carries out 'controlled burn' of explosive chemicals found in Sussex home after 70 evacuated

M5 Traffic Jam, with an empty opposite carriageway, Motorway delays, England, UK road network
M5 Traffic Jam, with an empty opposite carriageway, Motorway delays, England, UK road network. Picture: Alamy

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or were in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage to please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225084212 or contact us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/accident-on-the-road.

