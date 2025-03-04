Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

4 March 2025, 13:43

A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire.
A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Trendy bakery chain Gail’s has been accused of wasting a massive amount of food by refusing to refrigerate its sandwiches.

A whistleblower branded the chain “hypocrites” for claiming to be anti-waste while allegedly throwing away unsold stock every few hours.

The popular bakery, famous for moving into up and coming areas, avoids the use of fridges because they “affect taste and texture.”

This means all food is kept behind a pane of glass at room temperature.

Because of this, store managers keep a strict eye on when food was put on display and fresh items and meat are often disposed of every two to four hours.

Gail's bakery in Great Portland Street, London
Gail's bakery in Great Portland Street, London. Picture: Alamy

The whistleblower told The Sun: “It really upsets me, they are complete hypocrites. It’s not just about harming the planet, which is awful, but there are homeless shelters that could use the food and so much is going in bins.

“I challenged my manager, saying we should at least give them to the ­homeless, but we’re not allowed to in case they sue us for food poisoning. It’s ridiculous. It wouldn’t be difficult to ­refrigerate the sandwiches.”

They added some locations dump a whopping six bin bags of food a day when business is slow.

Gails has admitted to throwing away some food in a bid to abide by food safety regulations but rejects the whistleblower’s six bags claim.

A statement read: “We bake fresh, in small batches, throughout the day to avoid waste.

“Over the past year, we have donated 900,000 food items to charities, redistributing surplus bread and pastries to communities.

“This is one of several initiatives which tackle food waste.”

