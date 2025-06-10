Tributes paid to couple killed after car plunges 300ft off cliff on Isle of Wight

10 June 2025, 16:58

Lynn King and her husband John died after driving off a cliff at Alum Bay, close to the Island's famous landmark the Needles, on Friday
Lynn King and her husband John died after driving off a cliff at Alum Bay, close to the Island's famous landmark the Needles, on Friday. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Tributes have been pouring in for a bus driver and his wife who died after their car plummeted 300ft off a cliff at a beauty spot on the Isle of Wight.

John and Lynn King, aged 66 and 67 respectively, died after driving off a cliff at Alum Bay, close to the Island's famous landmark The Needles, on Friday.

The pair were found alongside their two Dachshund dogs in the wrecked Ford Mondeo, which was pictured in the sea at the foot of the cliff on the western side of the island.

Mr King had been a bus driver for the island's operator Southern Vectis for two and a half years before his departure earlier this year.

The company's general manager, Richard Tyldsley, paid tribute to his former employee in the wake of his tragic death, telling the Telegraph: "We are saddened to learn of this tragic event, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Mr King's former colleagues also sent their heartfelt condolences to the couple's families.

Lee Bridle, a fellow bus driver who worked with Mr King in Hampshire, said: “Such sad news announced today that former work colleague John and his wife Lynn King tragically passed away. May you now both be at rest together, with deepest condolences to your family, friends and work colleagues. R.I.P.”

George Gibson, another bus driver, added: “He was a true friend to me during my low times. I’ll miss them both.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 7.20pm on Friday.

According to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the vehicle had been driving on the road that leads to The Needles, one of Britain’s best-known coastal landmarks.

Officers searched an address in Cowes as part of a police investigation into the incident.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Formal identification procedures are ongoing, but next of kin have been notified. A post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday June 10.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, which has been referred to the coroner, officers have been carrying out inquiries at an address on Arctic Road, Cowes, to help them to establish what happened."

