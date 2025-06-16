Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump

16 June 2025, 08:33 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 08:51

Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday.
Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have flooded in for a mother-of-four and her experienced skydiver who died during a tandem jump Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Belinda Taylor, 48, died as her partner looked on while she taking part in a tandem skydive at Dunkeswell airfield near Honiton in Devon.

Adam Harrison, 30, an experienced Skydiving Tandem Instructor, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

He had worked as a skydiving instructor since September 2020 and was also training as a chiropractic student.

Tributes have now flooded in for the pair following the incident, which the Air Accident Investigation Branch has described as a 'tragic accident'.

Mr Harrisons' sister described him as 'wonderful' as she offered her condolences to Ms Taylors family.

Read more: Two skydivers killed in 'tragic accident' at Devon airfield

Read more: Family demand answers after ‘selfless’ woman dies in 'tragic' skydiving accident

She said: 'Adam had built a sterling reputation as a professional instructor, and we take comfort in knowing that he would undoubtedly have done everything in his power to avert any crisis.'

Ms Taylor's son has a shared that she was 'selfless woman who wanted only the best for others', adding that she was also a grandmother to two young children.

Belinda Taylor, 40, was described as an 'adrenaline junkie' by loved ones.
Belinda Taylor, 40, was described as an 'adrenaline junkie' by loved ones. Picture: Facebook

'She was a selfless woman who wanted only the best for others and especially her loved ones. She will be deeply missed and will leave an everlasting impression on all those she has met in life,' he said.

Taylor’s partner, Scott Armstrong, wrote on social media on Sunday: 'I want answers. Today, they took my world away.'

He added: 'I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everything you [have] done for me. From making my children feel at home to putting up with my mess.'

Onlookers at the site on Friday have witnessing the scene. One said: 'My husband and I were there when this awful tragedy happened.

'He was all harnessed up ready to do the next jump when they cancelled it and evacuated the area.'

Another witness said: 'Belinda jumped out, all the safety checks were done, all the parachute checks, the handles and goggles were pulled.

I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everythingyou done for me from making my children feel at...

Posted by Scott Armstrong on Sunday, June 15, 2025

The experienced jumped said her instructor finished the dive 'quicker than usual' after spotting the 'commotion' down below.

The chief executive of British Skydiving, Robert Gibson, expressed his deepest condolences to the victims’ families, friends and the entire skydiving community.

He added that a British Skydiving board of inquiry would investigate.

He said: “Once complete, a report – setting out the board’s conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority], the British Skydiving Safety and Training Committee and any other relevant authorities.”

Devon and Cornwall police said on Sunday that officers remained at the scene and that inquiries by relevant agencies were continuing.

Devon in Sight, a local charity, has suspended upcoming skydiving events amid the ongoing investigation.

Grahame Flynn, its chief executive, said: 'Having undertaken two skydive challenges in 2018 and 2022 I know how meticulous the team at Skydive Buzz are in their training.

'In view of this tragic news our events planned for Saturday June 21, Wednesday June 25 and Saturday July 5 are suspended pending investigation.

'Our Jump for Sight challenges have raised significant funds for our work over the years.

'At this time, our thoughts are with the instructor and student who lost their lives and their families, friends and colleagues.'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds was flummoxed by questions about the Lower Thames crossing

Treasury minister unable to answer basic questions on £10bn infrastructure project in car crash LBC interview
NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft

RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted
J.J. Spaun holds the U.S. Open trophy

JJ Spaun hails 'fairytale' victory as Robert MacIntyre’s US Open dream crushed

The trilateral Aukus partnership, believed to be aimed at countering China, involves building a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines and co-operating in other areas of defence.

Starmer has 'no doubt' Trump will back Aukus submarine deal despite ‘America First’ review

Falmouth youth fights for Transgender rights as Section 35 enacted repealing a Scottish Bill that would benefit the transgender community

Nearly 10,000 gender certificates granted as Gen Z applications soar

Seven men who groomed two vulnerable teenage girls in Rochdale were found guilty of multiple offences last week

Starmer calls in 'Britain's FBI' to investigate grooming gangs after U-turn on national inquiry

World News

See more World News

An Air India flight takes off.

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back with 'technical issue'

53 mins ago

Israeli security personnel and first responders inspect an area hit by an Iranian missile strike on central Tel Aviv.

Israel-Iran LIVE: At least five dead and 70 injured in latest strikes on Tel Aviv

2 hours ago

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze after a missile launched from Iran struck Haifa, in northern Israel, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rami Shlush)

UK warns against all travel to Israel as missile strikes continue into third night

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News