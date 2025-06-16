Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump

Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have flooded in for a mother-of-four and her experienced skydiver who died during a tandem jump Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Belinda Taylor, 48, died as her partner looked on while she taking part in a tandem skydive at Dunkeswell airfield near Honiton in Devon.

Adam Harrison, 30, an experienced Skydiving Tandem Instructor, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

He had worked as a skydiving instructor since September 2020 and was also training as a chiropractic student.

Tributes have now flooded in for the pair following the incident, which the Air Accident Investigation Branch has described as a 'tragic accident'.

Mr Harrisons' sister described him as 'wonderful' as she offered her condolences to Ms Taylors family.

Read more: Two skydivers killed in 'tragic accident' at Devon airfield

Read more: Family demand answers after ‘selfless’ woman dies in 'tragic' skydiving accident

She said: 'Adam had built a sterling reputation as a professional instructor, and we take comfort in knowing that he would undoubtedly have done everything in his power to avert any crisis.'

Ms Taylor's son has a shared that she was 'selfless woman who wanted only the best for others', adding that she was also a grandmother to two young children.

Belinda Taylor, 40, was described as an 'adrenaline junkie' by loved ones. Picture: Facebook

'She was a selfless woman who wanted only the best for others and especially her loved ones. She will be deeply missed and will leave an everlasting impression on all those she has met in life,' he said.

Taylor’s partner, Scott Armstrong, wrote on social media on Sunday: 'I want answers. Today, they took my world away.'

He added: 'I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everything you [have] done for me. From making my children feel at home to putting up with my mess.'

Onlookers at the site on Friday have witnessing the scene. One said: 'My husband and I were there when this awful tragedy happened.

'He was all harnessed up ready to do the next jump when they cancelled it and evacuated the area.'

Another witness said: 'Belinda jumped out, all the safety checks were done, all the parachute checks, the handles and goggles were pulled.

I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everythingyou done for me from making my children feel at... Posted by Scott Armstrong on Sunday, June 15, 2025

The experienced jumped said her instructor finished the dive 'quicker than usual' after spotting the 'commotion' down below.

The chief executive of British Skydiving, Robert Gibson, expressed his deepest condolences to the victims’ families, friends and the entire skydiving community.

He added that a British Skydiving board of inquiry would investigate.

He said: “Once complete, a report – setting out the board’s conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority], the British Skydiving Safety and Training Committee and any other relevant authorities.”

Devon and Cornwall police said on Sunday that officers remained at the scene and that inquiries by relevant agencies were continuing.

Devon in Sight, a local charity, has suspended upcoming skydiving events amid the ongoing investigation.

Grahame Flynn, its chief executive, said: 'Having undertaken two skydive challenges in 2018 and 2022 I know how meticulous the team at Skydive Buzz are in their training.

'In view of this tragic news our events planned for Saturday June 21, Wednesday June 25 and Saturday July 5 are suspended pending investigation.

'Our Jump for Sight challenges have raised significant funds for our work over the years.

'At this time, our thoughts are with the instructor and student who lost their lives and their families, friends and colleagues.'