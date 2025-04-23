Tributes paid to British father and son who drowned after being swept out to sea in Australia

23 April 2025, 10:50

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia
Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two British tourists who drowned off the coast of a popular tourist town at the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef have been identified.

Robin Reed, 46, and his son Owen, 17, from Caerphilly county in south Wales, were swept out to sea on 13 April while swimming at a beach in Seventeen Seventy, Queensland.

The pair were declared dead at the scene after being pulled from the water by a police rescue helicopter.

Treowen Stars FC, which is based near Newbridge in Caerphilly, posted a tribute to the pair on Facebook and said: "Robin was a good friend to many at Treowen and will be missed".

The statement said: "Awful, awful news about Robin Reed and his son Owen.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences with Robin and Owen's family and friends.

"Rest in peace both."

An Australian was also left in a life-threatening condition after being swept out to sea, and was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries.

Round Hill
Round Hill. Picture: Getty

Police are treating the drownings as non-suspicious.

The Coroners Court of Queensland said: "The deaths Mr Robin Reed and his son, Owen have been reported to the Coroners Court of Queensland.

"As the coronial investigations into the deaths are in initial stages, no further information can be released at this time."

