Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal

17 July 2025, 13:27

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool
A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to two British holidaymakers who were found dead in a swimming pool while holidaying in Portugal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Endonmi, 29, and his friend Mo, 27, were found in the pool of the hotel they were staying in Albuferia in the Algarve on Tuesday.

They had only arrived in the country less than 24 hours earlier.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4am and attempted to resuscitate the pair, but they were both declared dead.

Police say there is no suspicion of foul play.

Read more: Moment model has her phone snatched out her hand for the second time in three months in 'safe' London neighbourhood

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of the young men, who "brought light into every room they entered".

Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria said: “ "We went to the swimming pool and found CSI work there. There is no criminal evidence involved in the deaths of the two British citizens. The cause of deaths will be determined by the national medical cabinet in Portugal."

Download the new LBC app now
Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

A local newspaper reported that the men had been drinking and were not competent swimmers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up aiming to raise £20,000 to help with funeral and repatriation costs.

Friends said on the GoFundMe page: “What was supposed to be sunshine and laughter turned into heartbreak no one could have imagined.

“They were deeply devoted to their families, their friends and their faith. And now, all of that has been taken so suddenly and so unfairly.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire.

Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

A group of police officers and civilians stand outside a building

Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Three colorful frozen drink containers filled with slushy ice in green, pink, and blue, ready for dispensing on a hot day.

Parents warned against giving children 'slushies' due to risk of shock and loss of consciousness
Connie Francis was known for songs including Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid.

Connie Francis, 'Stupid Cupid' hitmaker, dies aged 87

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates

When do schools break up for summer?

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.

Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared

World News

See more World News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

1 hour ago

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

2 hours ago

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News