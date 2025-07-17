Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to two British holidaymakers who were found dead in a swimming pool while holidaying in Portugal.

King Endonmi, 29, and his friend Mo, 27, were found in the pool of the hotel they were staying in Albuferia in the Algarve on Tuesday.

They had only arrived in the country less than 24 hours earlier.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4am and attempted to resuscitate the pair, but they were both declared dead.

Police say there is no suspicion of foul play.

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of the young men, who "brought light into every room they entered".

Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria said: “ "We went to the swimming pool and found CSI work there. There is no criminal evidence involved in the deaths of the two British citizens. The cause of deaths will be determined by the national medical cabinet in Portugal."

A local newspaper reported that the men had been drinking and were not competent swimmers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up aiming to raise £20,000 to help with funeral and repatriation costs.

Friends said on the GoFundMe page: “What was supposed to be sunshine and laughter turned into heartbreak no one could have imagined.

“They were deeply devoted to their families, their friends and their faith. And now, all of that has been taken so suddenly and so unfairly.”