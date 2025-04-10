Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after father's 'sudden' death

Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after his father died. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have been paid to a Britain's Got Talent star, who was killed just weeks after the death of his father - marking the third tragedy for his family.

Oran McConville, 18, was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash during the early hours of Saturday morning.

It's thought the teenager, who appeared on our screens in the 2017 series of the hit television show, was the front passenger in the car at the time of the collision.

The teenager's death comes weeks after Oran's father, Paddy, died suddenly in what his family have described as an "untimely passing" on February 21.

As a child, McConville appeared on the show alongside St Patrick's Primary School choir, with the aspiring footballer reaching the semi-finals of the talent competition - beaten by pianist and ultimate winner, Tokio Myers.

Oran's death marks the third such tragedy to hit the family in recent years.

Oran McConville, 18, was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy

An earlier tragedy saw Oran's "happy, intelligent" sister killed after being knocked down by a car aged 11.

Oran was the youngest of three children, with the teenager survived by his mother and older brother.

Just days before Oran's death, his mother had paid tribute to her recently deceased husband, Paddy, writing: "Paddy and Rachael, Together Again."

At his Requiem Mass in County Down following Oran's death, parish priest Fr Charles Byrne said: "Oran's tragic death early on Saturday morning has brought devastating shock and grief to his family, to his friends, to our local community here and the wider community around it."

"As we all know, just six weeks ago we were here for Oran's father Paddy and 16 years ago you had the death of young Rachael.

Oran was the youngest of three children. Picture: Facebook

"At this time we are all lost for words," he continued.

"Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and the sorrow in our hearts that we have for you."