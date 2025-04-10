Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after father's 'sudden' death

10 April 2025, 06:33

Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after his father died
Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after his father died. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have been paid to a Britain's Got Talent star, who was killed just weeks after the death of his father - marking the third tragedy for his family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oran McConville, 18, was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash during the early hours of Saturday morning.

It's thought the teenager, who appeared on our screens in the 2017 series of the hit television show, was the front passenger in the car at the time of the collision.

The teenager's death comes weeks after Oran's father, Paddy, died suddenly in what his family have described as an "untimely passing" on February 21.

As a child, McConville appeared on the show alongside St Patrick's Primary School choir, with the aspiring footballer reaching the semi-finals of the talent competition - beaten by pianist and ultimate winner, Tokio Myers.

Oran's death marks the third such tragedy to hit the family in recent years.

Read more: Government announces plans to put thousands more police officers on the streets

Read more: Video game encouraging rape and incest removed from major gaming platform in the UK after LBC investigation

Oran McConville, 18, was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Oran McConville, 18, was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy

An earlier tragedy saw Oran's "happy, intelligent" sister killed after being knocked down by a car aged 11.

Oran was the youngest of three children, with the teenager survived by his mother and older brother.

Just days before Oran's death, his mother had paid tribute to her recently deceased husband, Paddy, writing: "Paddy and Rachael, Together Again."

At his Requiem Mass in County Down following Oran's death, parish priest Fr Charles Byrne said: "Oran's tragic death early on Saturday morning has brought devastating shock and grief to his family, to his friends, to our local community here and the wider community around it."

"As we all know, just six weeks ago we were here for Oran's father Paddy and 16 years ago you had the death of young Rachael.

Oran was the youngest of three children
Oran was the youngest of three children. Picture: Facebook

"At this time we are all lost for words," he continued.

"Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and the sorrow in our hearts that we have for you."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The damaged MV Stena Immaculate tanker is seen at anchor off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea near Grimsby, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Stricken Stena Immaculate to be towed to Great Yarmouth a month after North Sea collision

UK to continue trade negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’ says Downing Street - as Trump imposes 90-day tariff pause

UK to continue trade negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’, says Downing Street following 90-day tariff pause
'Prospero and Ariel' is seen above an entrance to the BBC's Broadcasting House

Sculpture made by paedophile Eric Gill reinstalled at BBC headquarters with new protective screen
British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, right, accompanied by his wife Sarah, left,

Death of premature daughter was ‘greatest loss’, says Sarah Brown, wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown
Demonstrators hold placards reading message related to the NHS infected blood scandal in London, on July 26, 2023.

Infected Blood Inquiry to hold more hearings as victims call for compensation

Severe travel delays can be expected on Easter weekend, as schools break up from April 4 to April 21.

Easter weekend travel chaos looms as disruption expected on roads, rail and flights

World News

See more World News

Sarcophagus of Tutankhamun, 14th century BC, Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, Cairo, Egypt, Africa

Mystery surrounding Tutankhamun's death 'solved' as DNA tests 'uncover his cause of death' over 3,300 years ago

10 hours ago

Miscellaneous meat hanging from a clothes airer

Chinese restaurant closed by police after 'roast duck' was actually pigeon

17 hours ago

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub

Death toll rises to 113 after nightclub ceiling collapses in Dominican Republic - as search for survivors continues

18 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News