Tributes paid to Race Across The World star after tragic death aged 24

Mother and son team Jo and Sam competed in the second series of the reality TV show in 2020. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

By Jennifer Kennedy

The family of Race Across The World contestant Sam Gardiner have thanked well wishers for their love and support following their son’s death, aged 24.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The contestant, who competed in the reality TV adventure series alongside his mother Jo, died following a car crash last month.

Thanking the public for their donations, his family has praised the generosity of strangers following an online fundraising campaign set up in Sam's memory.

The JustGiving page, set up by his family, will see donations go towards National FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder), with the page so far raising more than £10,000 for the charity.

His mother said: “We have been overwhelmed by the tens of thousands of messages of love and support on social media and in comments to press reporting.“

Read More: Dawn French apologises after using 'mocking tone' to describe October 7 attacks

Read More: Bruce Springsteen shocks fans as Paul McCartney brought out at iconic Liverpool show

Viewers of the show were touched by the "special relationship" between Sam and mum Jo. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

"We would like to thank the BBC, Studio Lambert and everyone at Race Across The World production, fellow contestants and fans of the show for all their support at this terrible time."

"It has been very comforting to know that Sam touched so many people.“

"I have been particularly moved by all the messages that Sam was an inspiration to many who have been impacted by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.“

"We adopted Sam and he was diagnosed with FASD. As viewers of season two will recall, this was a big challenge both for Sam and for us as his parents.“

"National FASD helped us on that journey. If some good comes of this tragedy, it will be that FASD is better understood.”

Mr Gardiner was driving a white Volkswagen Golf R estate when it came off the road and rolled before landing on its side.

The accident happened on the A34 in Gatley, near Cheadle, on Monday May 26 and he died on May 29 from his injuries, his family said last week.

Broadcast in March 2020, Sam and Jo ventured across Mexico and Argentina as part of the second series of the BBC show.

Mr Gardiner’s father Andrew said: “When the news broke last week, friends asked how they could help.“

"After some thought, I decided to set up a JustGiving page to raise money for National FASD in memory of Sam. The page is called Sam Gardiner; Super Human.“

"I set the target at £500 thinking a few friends might be generous enough to make a donation. So far it’s raised 20 times that. It’s very humbling to see the RATW family rally to this worthy cause.”

Sam and mum Jo travelled across Mexico and Argentina together. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

The National Organisation for FASD says on its official website that it “provides support to people with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, their families and communities, campaigns to raise public awareness, and promotes relevant policies and practices”.

The website also describes FASD as resulting “when prenatal alcohol exposure affects the developing brain and body."

It says: “FASD is a spectrum. Each person with FASD is affected differently.“

"While more than 400 conditions can co-occur, FASD is at its core a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition. All people with FASD have many strengths. Early diagnosis and appropriate support are essential, especially for executive functioning.”

A message on the official National FASD Instagram account said: “Sam lived his life full of love, exuberance and adventure as seen on BBC’s Race Across the World"

“National FASD is both humbled and honoured to help carry on his legacy via donations coming from hundreds.”

Tributes have also poured in from the cast and crew of Race Across the World.

The latest episode of the reality TV series, which aired on Wednesday, ended on a dedication to the late star.

The episode ended with a photo of Sam Gardiner from season 2 of the show, and the message: "In loving memory of Sam Gardiner."

The show's producers previously shared a tribute to Sam, extending their condolences to his family, including his mum, Jo, who joined him on the race from Mexico to Argentina in series 2.

We are all deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about Sam, who died this week following a car accident," the message read.

"Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo."

"Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico to Argentina making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.

"Since filming, both Sam and Jo have been an integral part of the Race Across the World cast family and on behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends."

Former Race Across the World contestants also shared tributes to the late star.

Emon Choudry, the winner of series 2, shared a photo of him and Sam on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote a heartfelt tribute to his "dear friend Sam."

"I’m deeply saddened to share that my dear friend Sam has passed away. Many of you will remember him from Race Across the World—where he and Jo showed us what it truly means to live fully, love fiercely, and embrace every moment with an open heart."

Series 3 star Monique wrote: "Truly heartbreaking news. Thinking of Jo and her family during this time."

Her co-stars Tricia and Cathie added: "We are devastated for Jo and her family. Thinking of them all."

A private funeral will be held for Sam later this month.