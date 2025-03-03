Tributes pour in for ‘one of a kind’ young teacher who died suddenly aged just 24

Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her. Picture: Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

Tributes have poured in as pupils and friends remember their ‘beloved’ teacher and raise funds for a rose garden in her name after she died suddenly at just 24 years old.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her.

After her shock death in December last year, her pupils and friends were left 'heartbroken'.

The school she taught at in Heath, Cardiff, now want to create a memorial rose garden for Emily.

Her boyfriend of six years, Jack Weston, who met Emily at Cardiff University students’ union and called her his ‘soulmate’, set up a fundraiser in her name.

Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her. Picture: Facebook

Jack wrote: "Thank you so much all for supporting this campaign - with your help we can help Gladstone Primary continue Emily's dream of shaping and inspiring young minds through fun, outdoor learning. I'll love you always angel x"

Jack himself is taking on an Olympic triathlon, a half marathon and a 280 km bike ride to raise funds, and others will be taking on similar challenges which are shared on the fundraiser’s webpage.

Her boyfriend of six years, Jack Weston, who met Emily at Cardiff University students’ union and called her his ‘soulmate’, set up a fundraiser in her name. Picture: GoFundMe

The webpage reads: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Emily, a beloved teacher at Gladstone, whose kindness, passion, and dedication left a lasting impact on every child, colleague, and parent who had the privilege of knowing her. To honor her memory, we are going to create a memorial garden.

“This garden will be a space for reflection, joy, and growth—a place where children can learn through outdoor experiences, and find peace and inspiration. It will reflect Emily's values of nurturing curiosity, creativity, and well-being in every learner.”

The funds raised will be used to build the rose garden at her school, with almost £17,000 raised out of the target of £20,000.

Emily with her mum. Picture: GoFundMe

Her parents Jackie and Robin Browning are climbing the highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland - Scarfell Pike, Snowdon and Ben Nevis - in her memory.

They wrote: “Emily’s enthusiasm for enjoying everything in life was infectious. She achieved so much in such a short space of time, she never ceased to amaze us, so proud of our darling angel, always.”

Emily with her dad. Picture: GoFundMe

Katie Browning, her sister, shared how Emily was “my gorgeous, funny, kind, patient and loving little sister” who was her “best friend into adulthood” and joined her “taking the p*ss out of mum together”.

One of her friends, who is running a half marathon to raise funds: “Thank you Jack for organising this, what a wonderful way to remember Emz and for her to continue to impact other people’s lives through these donations.

“Emz you were so special and I’m so grateful to have known you. I can’t wait to run with all your family and friends in your memory xx”