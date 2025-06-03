Controversial trotting track development at historic Bannockburn battlefield site dismissed

The site is where in June 1314 Robert the Bruce and his Scottish army famously defeated English troops led by King Edward II. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Scottish ministers have refused planning permission for a development on the historic Bannockburn battlefield site.

Turning down plans to build a trotting track for harness racing, the Scottish Government ruled the proposals would "introduce new development and urbanisation in one of the few remaining undeveloped parts of the battlefield".

As such it ruled the development "would have a significant adverse effect on the character of the battlefield, its setting and sense of place".

Stirling Council approved plans for the development in July last year, with conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland saying was "shocked and disappointed" at the decision.

The Scottish Government formally "called in" the decision in August 2024, with ministers now overturning the council's original determination.

While ministers were "sympathetic" to points made in support of the application, their ruling stated they "do not consider that the benefits of the proposed development would outweigh the adverse impacts on a nationally significant battlefield and its associated listed buildings".

Ministers added the part of the battlefield where the development was to be sited is "especially sensitive and remains undeveloped" - adding this "greatly assists an appreciation of its role in the battle".

Independence march to Bannockburn organised by All Under One Banner to commemorate Robert the Bruce's victory there over the English army. Picture: Alamy

Bannockburn Battlefield site. Picture: Alamy

Diarmid Hearns, acting director of conservation and policy at the National Trust for Scotland, said: "This is very welcome news for the trust and all who care about Scotland's heritage and history."

He said the ministers' conclusions "closely accord with our stated views that this development was simply in the wrong place and would have badly impacted upon the setting of the battlefield".

He added: "We hope that this decision brings this matter to an end and that the developer withdraws to a new site elsewhere that will not impinge on places of historical importance."

The Scottish Government also refused a separate application for a golf driving range to be built in the area, saying: "The proposed development does not effectively protect the cultural significance or the key landscape characteristics of the battlefield."

Ministers said these plans "would have a significant adverse impact on the landscape features, character and setting of the battlefield and that the overall integrity and character of the battlefield area would be compromised by the proposed development".

A Scottish Government spokesperson confirmed: "Scottish ministers have refused planning permission for a golf driving range and trotting track within the Bannockburn battlefield."