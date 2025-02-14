Trump to meet with Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks' - as JD Vance slams Europe in fiery speech

Trump confirms he will meet Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has confirmed he will meet with Sir Keir Starmer in Washington "in the next few weeks" - hours after his Vice President JD Vance met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Europe.

The meeting was confirmed by the US President as he took questions in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon, signing a flurry of new executive orders in front of waiting media.

Taking questions from the press, the US President said the pair would meet at the White House "very soon" - with many speculating it could be as early as next week.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump said: "He asked for a meeting and I agreed to the meeting, we're going to have a friendly meeting, very good.

"We have a lot of good things going on. But he asked to come and see me and I just accepted his asking."

Washington, United States Of America. 13th Feb, 2025. United States President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Responding to further questions about a date, he added: "Very soon, I think he wants to come next week or the week after."

The meeting came on the request of the Prime Minister, Trump confirmed, just hours after Starmer was seen to back Zelenskyy, voicing that Ukraine remains on the "irreversible path" to joining NATO.

Friday saw President Zelenskyy voice his scepticism over Russia's readiness to end the war during a call with the US leader, calling Putin a "liar" in the process.

Sir Keir Starmer reportedly spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone on Thursday evening, hours before the Ukrainian leader met with Trump's Vice President JD Vance in Munich.

Speaking following the meeting, Vance said that a "number of fruitful conversations" were had and "a number of things for us to follow up and work on".

It comes as the UK and US's "special relationship" appeared less than aligned in recent days.

It follows suggestions that Trump's call with Putin equated to handing Ukraine to Russia on a platter.

KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 16, 2025 - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer partake in a joint press conference as part of the presentation of drones created by Ukrainian manufacturers, Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir beginning his phone call with Zelenskyy by “reiterating the UK's concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it's needed,” A Downing Street spokesperson said.

They added: “He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to Nato, as agreed by allies at the Washington summit last year."

Zelenskyy's meeting with Vance on Friday followed comments in which the Ukrainian President said he didn't believe a peace plan was on the cards for Putin.

“Trump is stronger than Putin, I think so. But these phone calls with Putin are risky to us,” Zelenskyy said.

The meeting of minds in Europe over security saw Vance hit out at what he labelled a lack of "free speech" which is putting democracy at risk.

Vance hit out at Brussels for shutting down social media over hateful content as well as Germany for 'raids against its own citizens' for posting anti-feminist comments.He also criticised the UK for backsliding on religious rights.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, he said Europe's greatest threat did not come from China or Russia but from within.

"Europe faces many challenges, but the crisis this continent faces right now, the crisis I believe we all face together, is one of our own making," Mr Vance said.

"If you're running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump."