Trump opens new golf course in Scotland to mark last day of UK tour

Donald Trump Jr, US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Sarah Malone and Guy Kinnings at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has marked the last day of his UK tour by officially opening a new golf resort in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where played a quick round before heading back to Washington.

The US president officially opened up the new course this morning, marking the event by cutting a red ribbon with his sons Eric and Donald Jnr by his side.

“This has been an unbelievable development,” he said before the ceremonial opening.

Trump arrived to the tune of bagpipes at the event at his course in Menie. He thanked his son Eric Trump for working on the project, saying it was “truly a labor of love for him.”

Earlier, Eric had said he and the Trump International team had created an “amazing masterpiece” at the New Course.

Mr Trump also thanked Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who was among the assembled audience..

Just after posing for photos with family, a series of fireworks went off at the course to celebrate the opening.

US President Donald Trump takes a shot from the first tee at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links. Picture: Alamy

The US president then teed off at The New Course in Menie in front of a crowd including golfers and football stars. He could earlier be seen hitting shots from the driving range just yards away from the first tee of the new course.

Trump International Golf Links has billed itself as the “Greatest 36 Holes in Golf." It was designed by Eric Trump.

A PGA Seniors Championship event will be held at the course later this week, following Trump's departure.

It comes after Trump's five days in Britain. He touched down in Prestwick Airport last week before heading over to his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Mass protests had been expected around Trump's golf courses and major Scottish cities, prompting a significant operation from Police Scotland with thousands of officers on hand to help minimise any potential trouble.

He met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit, telling him he respects the UK's "strong stance" on immigration as the pair ironed out the recently signed US-UK trade deal.