Trump spends first day in Scotland on golf course ahead of meetings with Starmer and EU leaders

Donald Trump has spent much of his first day in Scotland on his Turnberry golf course, as large numbers of police and security have been spotted searching the grounds amid threats of protests.
By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump has spent much of his first day in Scotland on his Turnberry golf course, as large numbers of police and security have been spotted searching the grounds amid threats of protests.

The US President has been spending his first morning in Scotland on the golf course he owns in Ayrshire, and he is expected to spend much of the day there.

Trump drew crowds to Prestwick Airport on Friday evening as Air Force One touched down ahead of a four-day visit that will also take him to the club his family owns in Aberdeenshire.

On landing, Trump warned UK and European leaders they’re ‘ruining their countries’ with windmills and immigration.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at the airport, Trump said: "I say two things to Europe: Stop the windmills. You're ruining your countries. You fly over and you see these windmills, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys. Killing your birds...ruining your oceans."

"On immigration - you've got to get your act together. You're not going to have Europe anymore. You gotta get your act together."

Police officers and soldiers search the course at the Trump Turnberry hotel ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit on July 26, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) arrives on the course in a golf cart during his visit to Trump Turnberry golf course on July 26, 2025.
He added: "You're allowing it to happen to your countries. You've got to stop this horrible invasion of Europe that is happening in many countries in Europe."

"Some leaders have done an amazing job. They're not getting the proper credit. I could name them but I'm not going to embarrass the other ones. But, stop this immigration is killing Europe. The other thing- stop the windmills killing the beauty of your country."

The four-day trip is packed with meetings, including with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer understood to be making the trip north on Monday

But Trump - a well-known golf enthusiast - appears to be free to play the vaunted Turnberry course on Saturday.

But a large police and military presence has been spotted searching the grounds at the Trump Turnberry golf resort, where Trump is staying.

On Saturday morning a high-profile security operation was in full swing, with police and others searching the area.

Police also have road closures in place, with limited access for locals and members of the media.

Sweeps being carried at Trump's Turnberry golf resort.

The presence of the US president will result in a significant operation from Police Scotland and thousands of officers, who are expected to deal with mass protests around his golf courses and major Scottish cities.

The force has asked for support from others around the UK to bolster officer numbers, with both organisations representing senior officers and the rank-and-file warning that the visit might stretch the resources of the Scottish police force.

First Minister John Swinney - who is also set to meet with the president during his time in Scotland - has urged Scots to protest "peacefully and within the law".

The Stop Trump Coalition has announced demonstrations in Edinburgh - near the American consulate in the Scottish capital - and another in Aberdeen in the days before his visit there.

The president praised Keir Starmer ahead of his meeting with the PM, describing him as a "good man", who is "slightly more liberal than I am".

He added that the US-UK trade deal signed by Trump and Starmer, which the pair’s meeting is expected to revolve around, is "a good deal for the UK."

Police snipers are seen on the roof of the Trump Turnberry hotel ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit on July 26, 2025.
He said that discussions between him and Sir Keir would be a "celebration" and that the trade deal, which the president said is "already concluded", is a "great deal for both" countries.

On the possibility of striking a trade deal with the European Union, Mr Trump said: "With the European Union, I think we have a good 50/50 chance." He added that potential "sticking points" related to "20 different things", which he did not specify.

Of his primary reason for the visit - his golf courses - the president said: "The best course anywhere in the world is Turnberry. The players all want to be at Turnberry, everyone wants to be at Turnberry. It would be the best place anywhere in your country, there's no place like it."

"I would say Aberdeen is also up there also, Aberdeen is great. While I'm here, I'll be with my son, he's going to cut a ribbon for the second course at Aberdeen ... Sean Connery helped me get the permits. If it weren't for Sean Connery we wouldn't have those courses."

